Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
William Garlow, speeding, $89; Sherrie Frame, speeding, $89; Kay Wittman, speeding, $110; Deborah Verhey, speeding, $87; Patricia Brus, speeding in school zone, $115; Shannon Terry, speeding, $75; Terry, no registration, $75; Lori Peterson, following too closely, crash, $160; Caleb Lakin, speeding, $89; Rachael Boydston, no registration, $75; Korah Butler, fail to yield right of way, crash, $160; Ashton Johnson, no driver’s license, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dallas Beardall, disorderly conduct, $260.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Pauline Wambeke, Powell, speeding, $81; Jon Cleveland, Laurel, speeding in school zone, $100; Michael Harvey, Powell, careless driving, $120; Bobbie Phenicie, Powell, failure to stop or yield for school bus with stop sign, $260; Austin Sims, Byron, no driver’s license, $110.
