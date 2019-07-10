July 12
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Association, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena.
Live music by Carol Wagner, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Artist-in-Residence Tony Foster hosts “Tea Time with Tony,” 2:30-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West coffee bar.
Live music with Craig Olsen, 6-8 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., the Cody Theatre.
July 13
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Association, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Artist-in-Residence Tony Foster hosts “Tea Time with Tony,” 2:30-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West coffee bar.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., the Cody Theatre.
Powell
Shakespeare in the Parks presents: “Henry IV, Part I,” 6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
July 14
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Winchester Arms Collectors Association, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riley Arena.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 2 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Shakespeare in the Parks presents: Merry Wives of Windsor, 6:30 p.m., Canal Park.
July 15
Cody
Veterans Portrait Project, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cody VFW.Professional photographer offering free portraits of veterans.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
July 16
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
