Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nicholas Erickson, $120; Trystton Cole, $88; Christopher Conners, $155; Karl Davis, $135; William Ferguson, $105; Logan Brown, $100; David Keister, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Vanessa Hurst, unlawful contact, jail 30 days, 2 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $705; Christopher Robertson, fishing in closed waters, $135; Robert Pearson, failure to obey traffic control device, $125; Nathan Thomas, driving under the influence of alcohol – third offense in 10 years, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,505; Nathan Thomas, breach of peace, jail 70 days, 70 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,505; Jacob Borders, false statement to procure fishing license, $235; Christopher Conners, invalid driver’s license, $135; Karl Davis, no seat belt, $25; Lauren Modler, expired registration, $125; Kent Wacaser, no seat belt, $25; Kolton Hennrich, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Shawn Adams, Demorest, Ga., $190; Jessica Shepard, Billings, $88; Thomas Sullivan, Thermopolis, $130; Della Nidiffer, Billings, $88.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Randall Barnes, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,005; Desirae Carnline, Lovell, shoplifting under $1,000, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $604.62.
