Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 12, 4:38 p.m., 3219 Sheridan. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
May 18, 9:32 a.m., 2102 Pioneer. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 27 personnel. Time in service: 13 minutes.
