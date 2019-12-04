Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Ryan Henegar, $105; Brissa Mata Jurado, $130.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Patrick Dunn, open alcohol container in moving vehicle, $255; Timothy Bennett Jr., simple assault, $405; Michael Osborne, failure to provide proof of insurance, $555; Chad Herren, hunting on private land without permission, $435; Robert Ward, hunting on private land without permission, $435; Arturo Vallecio, no seat belt, $25; Colby Davison, failure to provide insurance, $545; Gilbert Barela Jr., faulty axles, $120; Wayne Mangelsen, following too closely, $75; Rayanne Gerhardt, invalid driver’s license, $125; Ellie Curlett, invalid documents, $125.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Aurora South, Bridger, $90; Stephanie Melmer, Billings, $105; Joshua Paradis, Caldwell, Idaho, $90; Timothy Sanderson, Greybull, $120.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Brenton Dewar, Klamath Falls, Ore., possession of controlled substances, $555; Masoud Yousef, Irvine, Calif., $90; James Kirby, taking over game limit, Jackson, $435; Edward Ordway, Searsport, Maine, failure to retain previous logs, $175.

