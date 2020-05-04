The Mule Deer Foundation is putting on a hunting film 8:30 p.m. Friday at the American Dream Drive-In.
On display will be hunting videos provided by Eastmans of Powell.
The cost is $20 dollars per vehicle. Bring snacks and drinks, as no concessions will be available. Gates will open at 8 p.m. and the show will begin around 8:30 p.m., lasting for an hour, as the health department has suggested shorter film times.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle. The winner for the raffle will be drawn at the event, and the winner will be texted, emailed or called. You do not need to be present to win.
All ticket sales for both the event and raffle will be done online prior to the event to keep social distance. Visit muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Powell-Wy-Drive-In-Hunting-Film.
Find the event at Facebook, MDFWyoming for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.