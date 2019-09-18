Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Derek Cordes, $169; Cordes, $90; Jordan Jackson, $135; Brenda Welty, $110; Samantha Ford, $100; Amanda Capps, $90; Melinda Stoddard, $100; Janet Kempner, $110; Gerardo Lopez, $170.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Travis Carroll, theft and property destruction under $1,000, $755; Calvin Wick, wrongful taking or disposing of property, theft and property destruction under $1,000, $1,105; Beneito Roman Jr., theft under $1,000, $755; Troy Harmon, window tint violation, $75; Harmon, illegal lights, $10; Logan Flowers, invalid driver’s license, $125; Eirik Swensrud, no seat belt, $25; Samantha Keller, obtaining property by false pretenses – under $1,000, $998.08; William Crampton, dog attacked person in vicious manner, $479.40; James Decker, triple axles above max load, $170; William Carroll, theft under $1,000, $505; Carroll, theft under $1,000, $305; Joshua Micek, illegal right turn at an intersection, $75; Travis Carroll, theft under $1,000, $305; Edwin Higbie, invalid documents, $125; Shannon Tyra, invalid documents, $125; Colton Angell, open alcohol container in moving vehicle, $125; John Prosser, fishing without a license, $235; Michaela Shaw, obstructed windshield and no auto insurance, $555; Taylor Sumpter, breach of peace, $405; Ronald Reel, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; William Overfield, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Emma Nieters, permitting unlicensed person to drive and restricted license, $125; Seth Berry, use of controlled substances, $300.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Narayanab Ballem, Highlands Ranch, Colo., $155; Jerry Fox, Abilene, Texas, $90; Armando Barron Cortes, Elgin, Ill., $150; Michael Brown, Columbia, S.C., $120; Nicholas Masterson, Woodstock, Ga., $90; Jennifer Lewis, Los Angeles, $125; Curtis Burke, Chicago, $25; Raza Ritzade, Nolensville, Tenn., $125; Paul Ehmann, Manassas, Va., $140; John McKnight, Massillon, Ohio, $110; Thomas Hughes, Batesville, Ind., $105; Charles Teasley, Cumming, Ga., $90; Gabriel Abeyta, Rawlins, $140; Patricia Bell, Belfry, $195; Margaret Leverett, Idaho Falls, Idaho, $110; Virginia Johnson, Roy, Wash., $105; Kevin Kinney, Belgrade, Mont., $25; Nancy Monroe-Taylor, Olympia, Wash., $190; Waleon Strange, Green River, $130; Dennis Taylor, Olympia, Wash., $155; Jennifer Holm, Billings, $88; Gary McDermid, Green Bay, Wis., $15; Jacklyn Moeglin, Brighton, Mich., $88; Paolo De Falco, Boulder, Colo., $120; Connor Cerkovnik, Billings, $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Paula Shelley, Blackhawk, S.D., driving under the influence of alcohol, $955; Adam Gamboa, Wheatridge, Colo., invalid license, $425; Curtis Burke, Chicago, passenger under 12 years old without seat belt, $25; Chase Moore, Fair Oaks, Calif., failure to display license plates, $85; David Chavis, Lovell, illegal lights, $305; Lee Fluegge, Worland, operating an overweight vehicle without permit, $170; Collin Stevens, Cowley, faulty lights, $175; Roland McHoes, Riverton, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license, $175; Earl Burns, Lincoln, Neb., $255; pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, $255.
