Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Christine Peart, fail to yield or stop at stop sign, crash, $150 fine, $10 court cost; Keith Ungrund, no valid registration, $60; Anthony Marchese, no child safety restraint, $210; Claire Bowler, no registration, $60; Devyn Engdahl, improper backing-crash, $160; Alexander Prill, leaving crash scene, $250, $10.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gerardo Mendez-Ramirez, disorderly conduct, $260; Mendez-Ramirez, public intoxication, $410; James Callison, disorderly conduct, $200, $10; Jade Peterson, animal at large, $60; Anna Corson-McWilliams, dog at large, bench warrant, failure to appear or pay.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Javier Hernandez, Greybul, no registration, $60; Gretchen Beerline, Powell, failure to stop or yield for school bus with sign out, $150, $10; Lester Clarke, Powell, improper backing-crash, bench warrant, failure to appear or pay.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Eric Galla, Sherman Oaks, Calf., disorderly conduct, $250, $10; Galla, public intoxication, $400.
