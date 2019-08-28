The Wyoming State Fair Board is soliciting input and ideas from Wyoming residents, through a statewide online survey, that will be used to improve the attractiveness of, participation in, and attendance at the annual Wyoming State Fair and the year-round events staged at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds.
To take the survey, go to wystatefair.com/. The survey will be available until Oct. 1 for input. The fairgrounds are used for a variety of events, such as Wyoming Boys’ State, 4-H state competitions, state and regional horse shows, high school rodeo, and RV rallies, as well as local meetings, banquets and youth sports events.
