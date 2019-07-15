Over the week of Independence Day, Cody played host to a group of unique dignitaries. Members of the International Cody Family Association converged to help celebrate the 100th year commemoration of the Cody Stampede.
The 64 individuals who can prove their relationship to the Cody lineage – and thus to William “Buffalo Bill” Cody – travelled from around the country for the gathering. They went to the rodeo, walked in the parade and toured the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
“When you have the last name Cody and come to Cody, people look at you funny,” Allan Cody said.
Allan Cody’s great-grandfather was Buffalo Bill’s first cousin. He serves as the association’s president and resides in Boston, Mass.
The organization tries to meet every two years, typically in a location with some connection to the Cody family. The group was last in Cody in 2012. The ICFA was founded in 1925 at the Drake Hotel in Chicago. A group of Buffalo Bill’s relatives came together to act on an idea that he had suggested.
At a 1915 New Year’s Eve party, Buffalo Bill remarked that one thing he had always wanted was to know who his cousins really were. As he toured the world, he would have people introduce themselves to him as family all the time, but he had no real way to verify their stories.
“After his death, it became a quest to find out, ‘Where do we come from? Who are we?’” Allan Cody said.
As early as 1870, efforts were being made in the family to trace the Cody name back to America’s early days. When the ICFA was founded, that work continued.
Though Buffalo Bill is arguably the most notable of the Cody family, relationship to him is not the basis of the organization. It goes back much further than him. The first Codys to reach the new world were Phillip and Martha Cody, who immigrated to the Massachusetts Bay Colony around 1698. Someone seeking to establish membership in the ICFA has to prove lineage to them. The genealogical studies have even traced back across the Atlantic, where the family has been traced to the Isle of Jersey off the coast of Normandy.
The ICFA’s activities include maintaining a detailed genealogical record, which is about the size of two phone books when bound. Each member of the association is assigned a number based on their position on the family tree.
“Only about 20 percent of us have the Cody surname,” said Terry Cody, an association member. “Even Buffalo Bill’s direct descendants aren’t Codys, because he left no male heirs. You can lose the moniker, (the Cody surname) but you can’t lose the relationship.”
The ICFA was instrumental in providing the artifacts that were displayed in the Buffalo Bill Museum, the precursor of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Being related to the famed western showman can be a bit of an odd experience at times.
“When you have that last name, it’s often one of the first questions you get when you meet someone,” Terry Cody said.
Siblings Ken Briggs and Janet Briggs Mitten drove from Michigan for the festivities. Their Cody lineage comes from the family’s Canada branch, which remains considerable in size.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Mitten said. “It’s a good conversation starter.”
Those who came are a small fraction of the global membership. The winds of fate have blown Codys as far away as Australia, Norway and the Philippines.
While in town, the ICFA members toured many facilities bearing their relative’s name, like the dam, the museum and the Bill Cody Ranch. They closed the week with an after-party at Cassie’s and hit the road for home on July 5.
Cody certainly offered a chance for the family to consider the impact of Buffalo Bill’s life.
“When you visit a place and see your name on the side of police cars and fire engines, that’s pretty surreal,” Allan Cody said.
