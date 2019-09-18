Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 9, 10:18 p.m., three units and 18 personnel responded to a fire alarm at 237 F. St. Investigated. Time in service: 27 minutes.
Sept. 11, 4:29 p.m., three units and 25 personnel responded to an alarm at Cody Middle School. Investigated. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Sept. 12, 7:22 p.m., four units and 21 personnel responded to smell of smoke at 2001 Newton Ave. Investigated. Time in service: 28 minutes.
Sept. 13, 2:39 p.m., four units and 16 personnel responded to a grass fire at 90 Road 20. Out on arrival. Time in service: 31 minutes.
Sept. 15, 7:58 p.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash at 14A and Lane 20. Investigated. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Sept. 16, 7:59 a.m., four units and 21 personnel responded to motor vehicle crash at 57 Corbett Road. Investigated. Time in service: 41 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.