The Northwest Civic Orchestra adds to the spirit of the holiday season and the annual community celebration of Powell’s Country Christmas festivities by performing a varied blend of music Saturday.
Directed by Maurine Akin, the “It’s a Wyoming Wonderland” and “Ding-a-Long” themed concert gets underway at 7 p.m. in the Nelson Performing Arts Auditorium.
Area residents are invited to enjoy an evening of well-known holiday tunes, plus a medley of music from “Frozen” in honor of the release of the new movie “Frozen 2.”
In keeping with the “Ding-a-Long” theme, audience members are invited to participate in making music by shaking jingle bells for three different versions of “Sleigh Ride” by Mozart, Delius and Leroy Anderson.
Jingle bells will be provided, and a reception will be held after the performance.
The Civic Orchestra will also perform music from the movie “Frozen,” “The Polar Express” a suite from Nutcracker, the song “Winter Wonderland,” plus a hoedown arrangement of a couple of well-known Christmas carols in keeping with the Wyoming theme.
Cost to attend is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and free for children.
For more information about this event, contact Akin at Maurine.Akin@nwc.edu.
