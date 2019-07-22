Author Shigeru Yabu and illustrator Willie Ito, creators of “Hello Maggie!” will be Story Time guests at the Cody Library at 10 a.m. Thursday for a free, public event.
Yabu was just ten years old when he was forced to leave his home in California and move to the camp at Heart Mountain. For Yabu, the biggest loss was his pets, which he wasn’t allowed to bring with him. While at Heart Mountain, though, Yabu adopted a new friend, Maggie the magpie. Yabu is now on the board of directors for the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. He has told Maggie’s story all across the country.
Ito was incarcerated as a child at the Topaz, Utah camp for Japanese Americans during World War II. Inspired by the artists he saw drawing comic strips at Topaz, Ito was determined to be a cartoonist. As an adult, Ito enjoyed a long career with Disney, and is best known for drawing the famous spaghetti scene in “Lady and the Tramp.”
A “Cartooning with legendary Nisei animator Willie Ito” workshop will be offered Thursday as part of this year’s upcoming Heart Mountain Pilgrimage. For details contact Executive Director for the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation Dakota Russell at dakota@heartmountain.org or (307) 754-8000, ext. 103.
“Hello Maggie!” and “A Boy of Heart Mountain: Story Inspired by the Experiences of Shigeru Yabu” written by Barbara Bazaldua and illustrated by Ito will be for sale following the program. Yabu and Ito will be on hand to sign their books.
Historians may also be interested in “Enemy Child: the Story of Norman Mineta, a Boy Imprisoned in a Japanese American Internment Camp during World War II” by Andrea Warren. This biography may be found on the new shelf in juvenile non-fiction.
For more information visit parkcountylibrary.org.
