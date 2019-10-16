Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jill Pratt, no registraton, $70; Patricia Nelson, fail to yield or stop at sign, $60; Dave Grabbert, no registration, $65; Glenna Fales, no seat belt, $60; Rhys Humphries-Wadsworth, careless driving, crash, $160.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Roberta Curtis, public intoxication. $250, $10; Curtis, disorderly conduct, $200; Scott Rozell, dangerous animal, $260; George Albrecht III, public intoxication, $400, $10; Albrecht, disorderly conduct, $400; Breanna Roemmich, dangerous animal, $250, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Willowstar Delia, Wilson, no registration. $65; Heather Zupan, Thermopolis, speeding in school zone, $110; Tim Morris, Chippawa Falls, Wis., speeding, $90; Samantha Erickson, Denbo, Penn., speeding, $74; Damon Watts, Powell, no liability insurance, bench warrant, failure to pay court fine.
