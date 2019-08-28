CIVIL ACTIONS
Giuseppe Vozza and Beth Facinelli-Vozza v. Dr. Mahesh Karandikar and Casper Medical Center LLC, Mountain View Regional Hospital and Clinic; Vozza said Dr. Karandikar improperly performed neurosurgery on the right side of his spinal cord, causing constant pain, limited motion and inability to work. Beth Facinelli-Vozza is claiming she has suffered from the loss of society and consortium as a result of her husband’s injuries. They are suing for $75,000 or more.
Park County Board of County Commissioners v. Richard Zickefoose and Mallie Zickefoose; The Zickefooses have demanded a six-person jury for their case. On July 16, the commissioners unanimously approved commissioner Joe Tilden’s motion to penalize Beartooth Lodge, owned by Richard “Zig” and Mallie Zickefoose. The Zickefooses will receive a $750 per day or $635,250 penalty from when their infractions were originally cited by the commissioners and county planning and zoning staff on March 21, 2017, for having too many rental cabins at their bed and breakfast business.
Phillipe Lajaunie v. Daren Singer, Jacob Singer, Tiffany Singer; Lajaunie filed a complaint in Park County Court accusing Darren Singer of transferring Cody property to his son, Jacob Singer, in an effort to avoid paying judgements to Lajaunie. In March, Daren and Steve Singer were ordered to pay $519,791.56 to Lajaunie. Lajaunie sued the Singers for allegedly misappropriating funds while managing bottled water company Beartooth Mountain Springs LLC, and failing to perform full disclosure to its investors. In the most recent incident Lajaunie is demanding the Cody property be transferred back to him.
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone (TCT) Association Inc.; Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone (TCT) Association Inc.; Motions to hold hearings on the defendant’s request to strike portions of the plaintiffs’ response to Neil Schlenkers’ motion for a protective order and other issues, and the plaintiff’s request for additional class action counsel were requested. The Campbell’s are accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Bryon Hackworth; Hackworth’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only after the state filed a petition to revoke his probation. The state alleges Hackworth has tested positive for marijuana and meth six times since April 1 and was found with marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia, a scale and baggies on Aug. 1. Hackworth has denied these charges. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to felony possession of more than 3 grams of meth. He was given a 3-5 year suspended sentence with credit for 122 days served and 5 years supervised probation with a no drinking and no bars provision, along with random searches and testing. Hackworth was found with 8 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Powell in January 2018.
State v. Richard Padilla; Padilla is facing felony charges for possession with intent to deliver controlled substance meth, a crime carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference Nov. 14 and a jury trial Dec. 11. He is accused of being involved in the Bill Lee meth ring from January 2017 to an undefined time after Lee was apprehended in March 2018. A warrant was put out for his arrest on May 19 and he is now out of custody.
State v. Sean Randolph; Randolph’s bond conditions were altered to allow him to work with his significant other, but he is not allowed to talk with her or have any other contact with her. He also must attend Alcoholics Anonymous classes at least twice a week. A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec.12 jury trial has been scheduled for him. He is accused of conspiring to deliver a controlled substance meth and possessing with intent to deliver meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. The defendant is accused of conspiring with the federally sentenced Bill Lee to sell meth in Thermopolis. Randolph is no longer in custody after posting a $15,000 bail bond.
State v. Jeremy Johnstone; Johnstone is facing a third charge of possessing marijuana, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, insurance and a cracked windshield, charges carrying up to 200 days in jail and $1,700 in fines. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference Nov. 14 and jury trial Dec. 11. Johnstone was found with residual amounts of marijuana and driving illegal during a Cody traffic stop July 7.
State v. Colleen Searle; Searle is accused of permitting a child in the presence of meth, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000. She is also facing misdemeanors for allowing a minor to be in a vehicle driven by someone under the influence of controlled substances and possessing controlled substance meth, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,000. Searle is scheduled for a pretrial conference Nov. 14 and jury trial Dec. 11. In July, Wyoming State Troopers found drug paraphernalia, meth and marijuana on Searle and others in her vehicle with her child in the vehicle. She also admitted to being high on meth.
