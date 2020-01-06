The Cody Culture Club is hosting a special guns program Thursday at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Titled “Centuries in the Making – The Modern Shooting Sports,” the event is 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cody Firearms curator Ashley Hlebinsky will discuss the types of guns used by athletes who compete.
The cost is $20 per person at the door, but space is limited and those interested in attending are urged to contact the museum in advance.
Appetizers and a cash bar will be available. Also, visitors may try out firearms simulators.
This is the first of four Culture Club programs between now and April. Purchase a complete package of tickets for discounts.
For more information, contact Spencer Busteed at (307) 578-4103 or through email at spencerb@centerofthewest.org or call Rachel Lee at (307) 578-4009.
