Ocean Nellie McArthur was born Dec. 6, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Ben and Janelle McArthur of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Ocean joins five brothers: Bendigo, 8, Mateo, 7, Jahzio, 5, Renzo, 3, and Kaleo, 1.
Grandparents are Doug and Dee Webb of Cody.
Layla Klodette Rayment was born Dec. 8, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Bobby and Karry Rayment of Cody.
She weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces.
Grandparents are Rick and Klodette Stroh and Robert and Dean Rayment.
