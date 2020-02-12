Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Fabian Phillips, 35, warrant for violation of probation conditions, Feb. 5
Daniel Fauver, 42, warrant for manufacturing or delivery of meth, Feb. 8
Traffic
Caller on Wilson Avenue in Meeteetse was the victim of a hit and run. The accused party is in a 2004 four-door blue Chevy Silverado heading in an unknown direction at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 3.
Someone ran over a caller’s mailbox on Lane 9 in Powell after noon on Feb. 5. Reported at 4 p.m. Feb. 5.
Black cow reported on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 5.
Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol on WYO 120 North in Cody at 10:10 p.m. Feb. 5.
Horses running back and forth on Road 20 in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate at 11:20 p.m. Feb. 5.
Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol near the intersection of Road 13 and US 14A in Powell at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 6.
Man said he jack-knifed a trailer and needs to make a report for insurance on County Road 6WX in Cody at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 7.
Truck in a ditch on Lane 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1 p.m. Feb. 7.
Deputies were out with a stuck vehicle on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. They got the vehicle back on the road at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
There was a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Road 11 and Lane 8 in Powell at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 7.
Deputies assisted Cody Police with a stuck vehicle at the gravel pit near the intersection of WYO 120 South and County Road 3LE in Meeteetse at 10 p.m. Feb. 7.
Motorist was assisted by deputies on WYO 120 South at 10:20 p.m. Feb. 7.
Woman said someone drove into her fence Feb. 6 on North Ridge Drive in Cody. She said the man who was supposed to report the incident never did as of 8:20 a.m. Feb. 8.
Deputies assisted a motorist near the intersection of Road 6 and US 14A in Powell at 2:10 p.m. Feb. 8.
Ambulance stuck on Bighorn Avenue in Garland. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. Feb. 8.
Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol on WYO 120 South in Cody at 8:25 p.m. Feb. 8.
Assistance was provided to the Wyoming Highway Patrol on US 14A in Cody at 8:55 p.m. Feb. 8.
Other
Road 5N in Powell resident would like to speak with a deputy about the eviction process. Deputies provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 3.
Woman on Saddle String Drive in Cody got a rescue dog and it bit her finger off. Deputies provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Mustang Lane in Cody resident would like to speak with a deputy about arranging a no trespass order. Deputies provided assistance at 1 p.m. Feb. 4.
Crestview Court in Powell man said his identity is being used fraudulently as of 4:50 p.m. Feb. 4.
State Street in Meeteetse man said there are people outside his room stating they are going to get him and are threatening him. Deputies provided assistance at 3:10 a.m. Feb. 5.
Miniature Australian shepherd blue merle mixed dog named “Riggs,” about 1-years old and probably a little skittish, missing from County Road 6WX in Cody at 3:35 a.m. Feb. 6. The male dog has no collar and blue eyes.
Resident on East Jefferson Street in Powell would like to speak to a deputy about the eviction process. Deputies provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 6.
Auto burglary reported on WYO 120 North in Cody at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 6.
Man lost due to white out near Richland Trail in Clark. He said he left his house on foot about 30 minutes ago. Deputies provided assistance at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 6.
Woman said a man threw snowballs at her and was yelling on Main Street in Ralston. Deputies were unable to locate the man at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 7.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on West Coulter Avenue at 11:25 a.m. Feb. 7.
Caller was bit by a dog on Lane 14 in Powell. They are at a walk-in clinic as of 1:10 p.m. Feb. 7.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on Sheridan Avenue at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 7.
Assault reported at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 7.
Arrowhead Drive in Cody man said someone trespassed on his property and would like to speak with a deputy about it. Deputies provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 8.
Deputies assisted Powell Police near the intersection of West Coulter Avenue and South Fair Street at 12 p.m. Feb. 8.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ashtin Drake, 28, warrant, Feb. 4
Garret Henderson, 20, shoplifting, under 21-years old possession of alcohol, under the influence of alcohol, Feb. 4
Joseph Harm, 30, public intoxication, Feb. 5
Cory Armstrong, 32, leaving the scene of an accident, no auto insurance, speeding, no registration, unsafe vehicle, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 6
Disturbance
Dog barking for the past half hour on Sheridan Avenue. The caller is concerned about the dog due to the weather. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Man at The Healing Space on Platinum Avenue complained that snowplows woke him up at 3:20 a.m. Reported at 10:25 a.m. Feb. 7.
Dog barking all morning on Alpine Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8.
Caller said dogs on Outlook Court have been barking nonstop since 7 a.m. Officers provided assistance at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 8.
Certain dogs on Frisby Avenue are always out and have attacked other dogs, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Traffic
Two-vehicle crash at McDonald’s on 17th Street at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 4.
Large rock in the road near Auto Zone and the curve on Yellowstone Avenue. The caller said it looked like someone hit it. Officers provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 4.
Cat struck by vehicle in front of Libations on Sheridan Avenue. It is still alive as of 5:55 p.m. Feb. 4. Officers provided assistance.
Car possibly stuck on a hill near the intersection of 13th Street and Heart Mountain Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 5.
Mother was walking across a crosswalk near the intersection of Stampede Avenue and Heart Mountain Street and a school bus almost struck her and her 3-year old daughter. Officers provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 5.
Vehicle abandoned on Cedar Street. Officers stickered the vehicle at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 5.
Motor vehicle crash near Cody Auditorium on Beck Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 6.
Crash near the intersection of 17th Street and Beck Avenue at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 6.
Hit and run crash was reported near the intersection of C Street and Big Horn Avenue from a vehicle that hit the corner of a building at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 6.
A car and a deer crashed near Bubba’s Barbeque on Yellowstone Avenue with the deer now stuck under the vehicle. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 6.
Officers assisted the Park County Sheriff’s Office with a crash on Tri Power Court at 8:35 a.m. Feb. 7.
School bus reported running a red light near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 7.
Black lab dog in the road near Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 7.
Motor vehicle crash and probation violation near the Cody Auditorium on Beck Avenue at 6:25 a.m. Feb. 8.
Fender bender at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 9 a.m. Feb. 8.
Hit and run crash reported on Platinum Avenue. There were no injuries or blockages as of 12:45 a.m. Feb. 8. Officers provided assistance.
A brown Lexus and white sedan crashed near Peter’s Cafe on Sheridan Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Feb. 8.
Black Toyota with a grill guard reported hitting a dumpster on County Road 6WX at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 8. They were last seen headed down the South Fork hill towards town.
Parking problem reported on 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 8.
Canyon View Avenue woman said someone drove into her parked motorcycle. Officers provided assistance at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 9.
Officers assisted with a disabled vehicle near the intersection of Eighth Street and Beck Avenue at 8:05 a.m. Feb. 10.
Grey and black Ford swerving in and out of the lanes and opening their door in traffic near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. Feb. 10.
Other
Woman on 31st Street said a neighbor’s dog is trespassing on her property. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 4.
A possibly intoxicated 18-20-year old male reported shoplifting from Walmart at 1:10 p.m. Feb. 4.
Woman said she is being threatened by another female via text on 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. Feb. 4.
Brown Shar-Pei dog lost from Bleistein Avenue at 7 a.m. Feb. 5.
Woman lost her large diamond white and gold wedding ring from Eastgate Cleaners on Sheridan Avenue. The jewelry has three bands with inlaid diamonds, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 5.
Underage smokers caught at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue. A citation was issued at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 5.
Person selling drugs and using marijuana at Cody High School on 10th Street at 5:50 p.m. Feb. 5.
Mother reported her son’s Verizon Gizmo watch stolen from the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 5.
Man fell on ice outside Sunset Elementary School on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 6.
Little black and white stray dog reported on 21st Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 6.
Woman would like to talk to an officer about her ex contacting her son when he is not supposed to be. Officers provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 6.
Female on 29th Street said her mother stole her keys a few months ago. Officers provided assistance at 7:55 a.m. Feb. 7.
Officers assisted the Park County Sheriff’s Office with a drug related investigation on Tri Power Court at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 7.
Woman said her cell phone was stolen from her vehicle on Sheridan Avenue and would like to speak with an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 7.
Dead deer found on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 7.
Heart Mountain Street resident reported threats being made to them via social media, at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 7.
Tenant-landlord issues reported on Rumsey Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12 a.m. Feb. 8.
Alarm reported being not armed at Sierra Trading Post call center on Blackburn Avenue. The business could not be reached. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 8.
Extra patrols requested at Eastgate Cleaners on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8.
Woman at the Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Avenue would like to speak to an officer about her friend drinking all the time while taking care of a 5-month old baby. Officers were unable to assist at 4:25 p.m. Feb. 8.
Person reported selling drugs on Wyoming Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 8.
Carter Avenue resident would like to know where their children are. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 8.
Resident at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street said their female ex who is trespassed from the residence is there while they are out of town. Officers were unable to assist at 10:40 p.m. Feb. 8.
Store alarm going off at the Good2Go gas station on Depot Drive at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 8. Officers provided assistance.
Woman said she left her purse in the Walmart bathroom and when she came back to get it $300 was missing. She said they have surveillance video of the person who stole it as of 3:45 p.m. Feb. 9.
Blackburn Avenue mother would like to talk to an officer about some things her ex-husband did this weekend when he had their kids. Officers provided assistance at 9 p.m. Feb. 9.
Officers initiated activity at the probation and parole office on Stampede Avenue at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 10.
Counterfeit bill reported at the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 10.
