Northwest College recently recognized faculty and staff during its annual employee recognition award ceremony at the end of April. The ceremony, which is typically held in the Yellowstone Building toward the end of spring semester was hosted via Zoom in order to maintain social distancing precautions.

Award categories include recognition of promotion and tenure; recognition of professor emeritus; recognition of retirees; faculty distinguished service awards; and outstanding service awards. NWC employees who were honored include the following.

Recognition of

Promotion and Tenure

Eric Atkinson – promoted to associate professor of biological sciences

Logan Burns – granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of English

Michael Cuddy – granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of chemistry

Sandy Feyhl – granted tenure and promoted to assistant professor of education

Tim Glatzer – granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of mathematics

Jason Horton – promoted to associate professor of agribusiness

Astrid Northrup – promoted to professor of engineering and mathematics

Mathew Osborne – granted tenure and promoted to assistant professor of biology

Dave Patterson – granted tenure and promoted to assistant professor of criminal justice

Kerrie Spinney – granted tenure and promoted to assistant professor of mathematics

Robert Townsend – promoted to associate professor of drafting technology

Neil Waite – promoted to associate professor of mathematics

Recognition of

Professor Emeritus

Steve Thulin

Recognition of

Retirees

Sandy Feyhl

Faculty Distinguished Service Awards

Logan Moore – Distinguished Adjunct Faculty

Sandy Feyhl – Distinguished Faculty

Outstanding Service Awards

Jessy Watts – Classified Staff  

Tawnya Peterson – Professional Staff 

Sandy Feyhl – Faculty 

Enrollment Services – Team 

Length of Service Awards

5 Year Awards

Sami Ashcraft, Logan Burns, Michael Cuddy, Tim Glatzer, Diana Gwynn, Cindy Jacobs, Mandy Joy, Stephanie Moller, Mathew Osborne, Dave Patterson, Troy Phillips, Anne Sherwood, Kerrie Spinney, Greg Thomas, Lisa Watson

 

10 Year Awards

Milo Asay, Eric Atkinson, Lee Blackmore, Jason Horton, Kim Lawson, Sandy Myers, Becky Voss

 

15 Year Award

Elaine DeBuhr, Jeannie Hunt, Dennis Quillen, Lisa Smith, Anne Toner, Gary Williams

 

20 Year Award

Dean Bruce, Casey Dearcorn, Denise Kobbe, Anthony Polvere

 

25 Year Award

Bob Becker, Denise Kelsay

 

30 Year Award

George Laughlin

 

35 Year Award

Carle Williams

 

45 Year Award

Jo Ann Heimer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.