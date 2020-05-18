Northwest College recently recognized faculty and staff during its annual employee recognition award ceremony at the end of April. The ceremony, which is typically held in the Yellowstone Building toward the end of spring semester was hosted via Zoom in order to maintain social distancing precautions.
Award categories include recognition of promotion and tenure; recognition of professor emeritus; recognition of retirees; faculty distinguished service awards; and outstanding service awards. NWC employees who were honored include the following.
Recognition of
Promotion and Tenure
Eric Atkinson – promoted to associate professor of biological sciences
Logan Burns – granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of English
Michael Cuddy – granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of chemistry
Sandy Feyhl – granted tenure and promoted to assistant professor of education
Tim Glatzer – granted tenure and promoted to associate professor of mathematics
Jason Horton – promoted to associate professor of agribusiness
Astrid Northrup – promoted to professor of engineering and mathematics
Mathew Osborne – granted tenure and promoted to assistant professor of biology
Dave Patterson – granted tenure and promoted to assistant professor of criminal justice
Kerrie Spinney – granted tenure and promoted to assistant professor of mathematics
Robert Townsend – promoted to associate professor of drafting technology
Neil Waite – promoted to associate professor of mathematics
Recognition of
Professor Emeritus
Steve Thulin
Recognition of
Retirees
Sandy Feyhl
Faculty Distinguished Service Awards
Logan Moore – Distinguished Adjunct Faculty
Sandy Feyhl – Distinguished Faculty
Outstanding Service Awards
Jessy Watts – Classified Staff
Tawnya Peterson – Professional Staff
Sandy Feyhl – Faculty
Enrollment Services – Team
Length of Service Awards
5 Year Awards
Sami Ashcraft, Logan Burns, Michael Cuddy, Tim Glatzer, Diana Gwynn, Cindy Jacobs, Mandy Joy, Stephanie Moller, Mathew Osborne, Dave Patterson, Troy Phillips, Anne Sherwood, Kerrie Spinney, Greg Thomas, Lisa Watson
10 Year Awards
Milo Asay, Eric Atkinson, Lee Blackmore, Jason Horton, Kim Lawson, Sandy Myers, Becky Voss
15 Year Award
Elaine DeBuhr, Jeannie Hunt, Dennis Quillen, Lisa Smith, Anne Toner, Gary Williams
20 Year Award
Dean Bruce, Casey Dearcorn, Denise Kobbe, Anthony Polvere
25 Year Award
Bob Becker, Denise Kelsay
30 Year Award
George Laughlin
35 Year Award
Carle Williams
45 Year Award
Jo Ann Heimer
