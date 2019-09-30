Park County 4H is jumpstarting National 4H Week with an event to get people excited about the group.
“We figured we’d do an event right before to get the word out about 4H and what it is,” Park County 4H agent Tycee Jo Mohler said.
The Saturday event at the Park County Fairgrounds, in conjunction with the annual Stone Soup and Sourdough fundraiser, is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Homesteader Hall.
“We’re going to have some carnival games, a pumpkin weigh-in and a Q&A about 4H,” she said.
There will also be soup and bread available.
What Mohler and other 4H leaders want to impress on people is the breadth of activities youth can be involved in with 4H. There are 46 different project areas.
“Aerospace to welding and anything in between,” Mohler said. “The greater philosophy is 4H will teach life skills not learned in school.”
That learning happens in two different programs – Cloverleafs for ages 5-7 and 4H ages 8-18 – and among 13 clubs throughout virtually all of the county towns.
Some of the clubs focus on one project, such as robotics or sport shooting, while others are community clubs and have a general focus.
“You can be a part of more than one club, a project and community club if you want,” Mohler said.
The event is the place to start.
“It’s something fun to do on a Saturday,” she said. “You can play games, get refreshments, soup, prizes and learn a little bit about 4H.”
4H is a youth development program that uses project-based experiences to teach youth real-life skills to prepare them to become positive members in their communities and world. Its motto is “To Make the Best Better” and leaders strive to create greater successes with each child in each project.
For more information contact Mohler, tmohler2@uwyo.edu.
