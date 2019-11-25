People attending this year’s community Thanksgiving Dinner at West Park Hospital can expect a buffet brimming with turkey and all the fixings while live music plays.
Cody Regional Health’s Ashley Trudo said the hospital expects hundreds of people to attend the 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. event in the Pitchfork Room.
“We have lots of volunteers this year and welcome any monetary donations or dessert donations from the community,” she said. “All donations go to help pay for next year’s meal and all desserts are donated by the community.”
This year live music will be performed by Billy’s Classic Country and Cowboy music.
The Buffalo Bistro team will be cooking the meal again. Southfork Gardens and FarmTablewest are donating produce to be given away.
“We welcome everyone and expect about 300 people this year,” Trudo said.
The hospital took over the annual community dinner two years ago.
The venue change to the hospital’s Buffalo Bistro and Baker Community Education Center has allowed for an increase in attendance as well as more participation by Cody Regional Health employees.
But it is still a community dinner with community volunteers. They put the meal together and donations help pay for the food.
Trudo said the hospital is looking for donated desserts for the dinner, while Bistro staff will be cooking the meal consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, cranberry salad and green bean casserole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.