Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Mary Fike, no valid or expired registration, $110; Carrie Graywolf, no valid or expired registration, $100, $10 court fee; Graywolf, no liability insurance, $300, $100 suspended; Jillian Westerhold, no liability insurance, $300, $10 court fee; Westerhold, no valid or expired registration, $100; Britt Dohse, no liability insurance, $300, $100 suspended, $10 court fee.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Julie Allen, dog at large, $75, $10 court fee; Brandon Blaylock, disorderly conduct, $500, $10 court fee.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Casey Schell, no valid or expired registration, $110.
