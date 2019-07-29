Wednesday, July 31
Cody
Cody Senior Citizens, meet to play pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center. Call (307) 250-2888.
Artist-in-Residence John Hitchcock, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
MANNAHOUSE food distribution, 4-6 p.m., 2343 Mountain View Drive. Call (307) 587-0700.
Live music by Patricia Wormington, 5-8 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Dinner at the VFW, 6 p.m., 808 12th St.
Smart Recovery meeting, 7 p.m., Park County Library.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Thursday, August 1
Cody
Artist-in-Residence John Hitchcock, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Camp Buffalo Bill’s 70th Birthday Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 870 N Fork Highway. At the party there will be lunch and tours of the Boy Scout camp.
Live music by Hope Sheets, 11:30 a.m., Senior Center.
Draper Museum Lunchtime Expedition with Mike Kochert on golden eagles in Idaho, 12:15 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Park County Complex parking lot.
Free clinic with Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic, 6-9 p.m. at West Park Hospital. Call (307) 272-1753.
Concerts in the Park: 10 Cent Stranger playing Americana Dance, 6:30 p.m., City Park.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Powell
TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly- Chapter 169, 5:30 p.m., Powell Valley Healthcare cafeteria, 777 Ave. H. Call (800) 932-8677.
ONGOING
Children’s Resource Center offers free developmental screenings and free services to all families and children. Call (307) 527-7060 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Cody Library offers story times with activities for children every week. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids for the calendar or call (307) 527-1884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.