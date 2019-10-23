Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joseph Horan, $160; Gina Eades, $140; Nicole Hobbs, $90; Kristin Pendray, $140; Michael Ramirez, $86; David Piwoski, $130.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Benjamin Pierce, driving with suspended license- second offense, $55; Phillip Alden, no seat belt, driving with invalid license, no auto insurance and speeding, $525; Jessie Stanger, domestic battery, $555; Joseph Horan, no seat belt, $25; Justin Armacost, no seat belt- passenger under 12 years old, $10; James Barber, no proof of insurance, $545; James Barber, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Stephen Preator, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Suzanna Tope, driving under the influence of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance, $755; Catherine Dallas, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane, $375; Gera Feist, attempt to commit a misdemeanor, $505; Ronnie Campbell, open alcohol container in vehicle, $135; Luke Campbell, meeting or passing stopped school bus, $425; Robert Morris, prohibited tint and failure to maintain clean license plate, $75; Ethan Sorrells, invalid docs, $135; Jacob Williams, expired temporary license, $125; Kirby Blackman, no seat belt, $25
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Phillip Christophel, Rapeljie, Mont., $140; Jeremy Chernock, Vail, Colo., $120; Toby Bowlin, Indianapolis, Ind., $105; Joanne Wucinick, Massillon, Ohio, $90; Andrew Henne, Cary, Ill., $145; Lazarus Gerekecouacaud, Berkeley, Calif., $90; William Millett, Joppa, Md., $100; Ronald Stampler, Hendersonville, Tenn., $88; Kirby Castagno, Moran, $90; Krystan Swan, Jackson, $105; Nathan Smith, Billings, $90; Richard Newcum, Boise, Idaho, $125; Earl Brigham, Snohomish, Wash., $110; Lawrence Smith, Amarillo, Texas, $115; Jessica Kessner, Worland, $115; Daniel Werbe, Zionsville, Ind., $125; James Kennedy, Red Lodge, Mont., $160; Kyle Hoyt, Byron, $170.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Andrew Zoeller, Billings, no child safety restraint system, $65; Angela Hrabe, Sheridan, no seat belt, $25; Robb Hrabe, Sheridan, no seat belt passenger under 12 years old, $10; Pacee Garza, Burlington, permitting unlicensed person to drive, $75; Helen Witt, Riverton, failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Helen Witt, Riverton, invalid docs, $125; Kaz Deavila, Billings, traveling illegally in the center lane, $75; David Marchant, Cowley, breach of peace, $355; Shohzodjon Dadabaev, Denver, no driver’s record of duty, $175; Lane Schwope, Pocatello, Idaho, no registration and improper tabs, $75; David Huang, Las Vegas, improper traffic control signals and failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.