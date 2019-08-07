Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Colton Angell, $130; Kara Caskey, $96; Richard Lasko, $88; Diego Dominguez, $15; Eric Asay, $145; Xavier Bringer, $180; Leonie Von Racknitz, $110; Jordan Nelson, $130; Devin Robson, $88; Kendall Siggins, $55; Samantha Downey, $120; Augustus Dines, $110.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
William Fargo, breach of peace, $455; Seth Cozzens, driving without license, $300; William Rodgers, illegal left turn, $55; Donna Johnson, failure to yield to vehicle in intersection, $75; Harry Hagen, no license plates, $75; Shai Eitan, illegal passing, $75; Jordin Royer, illegal parking, $75; Ronald Everhart, no license, $280; Jacob Korbe, no license, $305; Jacob Korbe, no title, registration or plates, $305; Brianna Graff, no registration and tabs, $430; Tanya Raile, DUI, $255; Brandon Scheu, no headlights, $155, Jordin Royer, shoplifting under $1000, $655 fines, $65.57 restitution; Kara Caskey, seat belt, $25; Scott Dobbs, suspended license, second offense, $405; Cynthia Martin, no certificate of title, registration or plates, $125; Michael Levario, property destruction less than $1000, $405; Phillip Cardinal, seat belt, $25; Benjamin Pierce, seat belt, $25; Casey Todd, DUI, 1st offense in 10 years, $1,155; Todd, failure to report accident, $1155; Patti Smith, DUI, $905; Ryan Stam, running red light, $125; Cody Fields, DUI, $905; Kyle Cordes, fishing without a license by a person 14 and older, $235.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Randel Hooper, Wapiti, $100; Gareth Malkowski, Soldotna, Alaska, $105; Lindsay Stalfort, Chandler, Ariz., $90; Megan Mikus, Greybull, $88; Jeong Kim, San Antonio, Texas, $173; Katalin Balogh, Bethel Island, Calif., $120; Timothy Kindred, Powell, $90, Janet Speiring, Powell, $88; John Cottom, Shelton, Wash., $15; Marshal Rose, Rapid City, S.D., $115; Jane Widmer, Powell, $125; Bryan Winn, Magda, Utah, $82; Donavin Koch, Worland, $145; Necati Canpolat, Beaverton, Ore., $125; David Dawley, Chandler, Okla., $125. Alexander Garcia, Oklahoma City, Okla., $86; Emma Blundell, Loveland, Colo., $130; Randy Maxwell, Princeton, W.Va., $105; Tothadha Siddeswarappa, Austin, Texas, $125; Paul McGrath, Newhall, Calif., $120; Kye Catlin, Burlington, $110; Marshal Tate, Cottonwood Heig, Utah, $88; Alicia Dunn, Meeteetse, $110; Terri Lang, Sioux Falls, S.D., $90; Michael Kunzler, Egan, La., $140; Sukumar Swaminathar, Westminster, Colo., $125. Brentford Wooster, Harrison, Maine, $110; Monte Wright, Box Elder, S.D., $175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.