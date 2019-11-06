Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Yehezkel Eitan, $88; Juliett Schlake, $88; Alexander Hanson, $110; Jeffrey Scott, $125; Todd Helms, $125; Arianna Pedro, $84; Austin Kondash, $88; Toby Jones, $150; Randy White, $90.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Valerie Martin, careless driving, $255; Celia Mahue, no registration and improper tabs, $75; Salome Delacruz, under 18 years old possession of tobacco, $105; Rhiannon Thompson, no auto insurance, $555; Edgar Hume Jr., driving with invalid license, $455; Veronica Vargas, unlawful contact and breach of peace, $555; Michael Lillard, driving with invalid license and use of controlled substance, $1,005; William Holder, driving under the influence of alcohol and open alcohol container in moving vehicle, $1,105; Tyson Volmer, no seat belt, $25; Stephen Preator, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Brian Cunningham, faulty tail lights, $75; Scott Stingley, invalid documents, $125; Michael French, failure to notify change of address, $60; Layton Pickens, possession of controlled substance- plant, $555; Chelsea Hensley, use of controlled substance, $455.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nicholas Young, Evanston, $120; Tucker Rogers, Choteau, Mont., $90; David Parisi, Billings, $88; Joao Pessato, Chandler, Ariz., $88; Paul Spitler, Bozeman, Mont., $88; Richard Cummings, Shell, $65; Jongwook Lee, Garden Grove, Calif., $100; Marcie Brown, Choteau, Mont., $90; Holly Alonzo, Worland, $115; Jose Navarro Jr., Tucson, Ariz., $225; Abigail Phillips, Gold Hill, Ore., $155.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ryan Nutter, Akron, Ohio, failure to yield to approaching traffic, $75; John McCracken, Whitehall, Mont., vehicle overweight, $170; Michael Bonkoski, Idaho Springs, Idaho, failure to use turning signals, $75; Todd Jensen, Dallas, failure to wear fluorescent and orange clothing, $85; Stephen Tyson, Blountstown, Fla., no proof of insurance, $555.
