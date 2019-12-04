Friday, December 6th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Festival of Wreaths Fundraiser, 7-9 p.m., Riley Arena. Family-friendly evening filled with holiday wreath silent auctions, turkey bowling, ice skating, cookie decorating and more.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, December 7th
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Sunday, December 8th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Advent Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1333 Monument Street.
Monday, December 9th
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, December 10th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
