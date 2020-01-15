Chase away the winter blahs with “Reading the West,” book discussion series. The book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday, Jan.-May, in the Bison Room at the Cody Library. The first book, “Blizzard 1949,” is available at the reference desk.
Meeting dates and titles:
• Jan. 28: “Blizzard 1949” by Roy Alleman, “Caught in the blizzard of 1948-1949, Alleman began collecting notes on the impact of that extraordinary winter before it ended. Hundreds of thousands of livestock perished in the killer storms, and 76 people died. Alleman describes the human dramas enacted during the blizzards – the daily heroism, endurance, and generosity of people on the High Plains,” reads the back cover.
• Feb. 25: “Black 14: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of Wyoming Football” by Ryan Thorburn. “Many fans believed head coach Lloyd Eaton had his best team in 1969. Wyoming was on the verge of becoming a college football powerhouse. And then it happened: Race, religion, authority, protest, and football collided on the high plains of Laramie. The 14 black players on the team wanted to wear black armbands during the upcoming game against Brigham Young University to protest the policies of the Mormon Church, which did not allow blacks to enter into the priesthood. Eaton gave them the boot. And everything about Cowboys football changed forever,” reads the back cover.
• March 24: “Goodbye Judge Lynch: The End of a Lawless Era in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin” by John W. Davis. “The Big Horn Basin of northern Wyoming was one of the last frontiers in the continental United States. Settlers did not arrive until 1879, when cattlemen poured into the Basin to capture empty grasslands. In their haste to seize opportunity, the new residents did not establish an effective criminal justice system, and the consequence was rampant violence. In “Goodbye, Judge Lynch,” Davis tells the fascinating story of how lawlessness finally came to an end in this remote corner of the West,” reads the back cover.
• April 28: “Close Range: Wyoming Stories” by Annie Proulx. These are stories of desperation, hard times, and unlikely elation, set in a landscape both brutal and magnificent. Enlivened by folk tales, flights of fancy, and details of ranch and rural work, they juxtapose Wyoming’s traditional character and attitudes – confrontation of tough problems, prejudice, persistence in the face of difficulty – with the more benign values of the new west,” reads the back cover.
• May 26: “The Oregon Trail: A New American Journey” by Rinker Buck. “Buck’s epic account of traveling the length of the Oregon Trail the old-fashioned way – in a covered wagon with a team of mules, an audacious journey that hasn’t been attempted in a century – tells the rich history of the trail, the people who made the migration, and its significance to the country,” reads the back cover.
The series enjoyed wide popularity in Natrona County Library System, which shared them with the Cody library via interlibrary loan.
More than 900 book club kits are available for a $3 ILL fee. To see them all, enter “book club kit” in the search bar at parkcountylibrary.org. Then, at the upper left select “All WYLD Libraries” from the drop down menu. Titles include “Educated” by Tara Westover and “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles.
Patrons may place holds by logging into their library account. For more help, stop by the reference desk or contact Nicholle Gerharter at (307) 527-1880 or at ngerharter@parkcountylibrary.org.
