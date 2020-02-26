All graduating high school senior girls in Park County are invited to the 14th Annual Leadership Tea on April 19, 2-4 p.m. at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. The tea is hosted by Park County Republican Women and is a nonpartisan event honoring young women who are graduating. Each girl receives a door prize and has a chance drawing for other gifts including a pearl necklace and earrings, cash and more.
PCRW also provides three $1,000 scholarships for the purpose of providing financial assistance to young women from Park County who will be attending college or a vocational school this fall. Applications are available through the guidance offices in Cody, Powell, and Meeteetse and are available to homeschooled girls as well. Each year, Park County Republican Women sponsors the Peg Shreve Memorial Scholarship, Peg Coe Memorial Scholarship, and the PCRW Scholarship.
