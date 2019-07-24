Sen. John Barrasso took time to meet Spec. Michael Kosmann II of Cody earlier this month in Kuwait as part of the senator’s Fourth of July weekend trip to see members of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Forward.
Barrasso also visited with Wyoming sailors in the Gulf of Oman in the Carrier Strike Group 12 on board the USS Abraham Lincoln.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to visit with and thank our Wyoming troops serving overseas,” Barrasso said. “The Wyoming National Guard has more than a hundred soldiers stationed in the Middle East, including Kuwait.
“We also have sailors serving in the Gulf of Oman. They are from communities across Wyoming and a long way from home right now. We can all be proud of the important work these soldiers and sailors are doing to defend our freedom.”
While in Kuwait, Barrasso shared lunch with the service members, toured the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, and was briefed by military officials on operations in the Middle East region. On board the USS Lincoln, Barrasso had lunch with the sailors, observed flight operations and was briefed on the threats from Iran in the region.
(1) comment
Dr. Obstruction takes a lot of junkes to the Middle East ( grandstanding) , but can't seem to bring himself to have an open Town Hall meeting to explain himself . Which is why you see empty chairs with cardboard cutouts of the missing congressman being catcalled. Most all the Republicans seem averse to town halls . Maybe because they know the voters will have a little something to throw their way... ? AL Simpson never backed down from a forum. Our current delegation never steps out before the ordinary voters , only to a roomfull of wealthy donors. Liz " The Virginian" Cheney is really bad about engaging constituents. So please, Wyoming delegation , spend less time in the Middle East and more time meeting and greeting in downtown Wyoming.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.