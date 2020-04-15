Another longtime Cody event was canceled recently due to COVID-19.
This year’s 69th annual Cody Rotary Show, in planning for months, will not be held due to safety concerns, said President Luke Hopkin.
It was going to include a new talent show in addition to the usual acts.
“We had been optimistic about being able to hold the show later this month; however, the public health order from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon precludes us from proceeding with our plans,” Hopkin said. “This is very disappointing for the club and for all who have been participating on the various show committees. As a club, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 show.”
The first Cody Rotary Club Show was held in 1951 in order to raise funds for local charities. Over 90% of the donations collected enhance the community of Cody, and most of the rest help with vital international projects.
Many local sponsors have been supportive during this unpredictable and unprecedented time. They have already donated over $34,000 in supporting Rotary’s 2020 philanthropic endeavors, but this support is needed now more than ever, show or no-show.
Rotary usually avails sponsors to advertise their businesses or professions in conjunction with the show, but global events prevent that type of participation this year.
“Next year we anticipate a monumental 2021 Rotary Show production in the same infamous fashion it has always been, helping to unite the community and showcasing the incredible talents of Rotarians and local youth alike,” Hopkin said. “We have club members who have been in the show for 40 years, and they will be back. I remember manning the spotlights for the Rotary Show as a young teen and later performing in the show my senior year of high school. With hundreds of performers and thousands of attentive spectators over the years, the Rotary Show has always been an expected community tradition of which we are proud.
“The generosity of the Cody community is boundless, and we thank everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.