Bullying is as old as time itself. We know bullying is intentional harm or harassment directed toward a vulnerable target and generally repeated again and again. Bullying encompasses a wide range of malicious, aggressive behaviors that may include physical violence, verbal mockery, threats, rumors and lies.
That still exists today. However, bullying has taken a devious turn into a very dark side that leaves people open and vulnerable as never before.
Cyber-bullying involves the use of electronic communication to bully a person typically by sending messages, and or, pictures or video that is intimidating or of a threatening nature.
Cyber-bullying involves the act of sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful or false information, including personal information about the target that can cause embarrassment and humiliation. The most common places where this may occur are the social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Youtube, or through text messages and emails.
The American Academy of Pediatrics calls cyber-bullying the “Most common online risk for all teens.” With the prevalence of social media and digital forums, comments, photos, posts and content shared by a person can often be viewed by strangers as well as acquaintances and friends. The information shared online, both personal content as well as any negative, mean or hurtful content, creates a kind of permanent public record of their views activities and behaviors.
This public record can be thought of as an online reputation, which may be accessible to schools, employers, colleges, clubs and others who may be researching a person now or in the future. Cyber-bullying can harm the online reputations of everyone involved, not just the person being bullied, but those doing the bullying or participating in it.
Many young people cannot remember a time before instant messaging, cellphone texting, video conferencing, blogging, emailing, etc. Thanks to today’s technology in the 21st century digital natives are now accustomed to seeing and being seen in an instant. No waiting. No waiting for days and weeks for the “old fashioned snail mail.”
There are at least eight different forms of cyber-bulling:
Flaming: Online fights using electronic messages with angry and vulgar language.
Harassment: Repeatedly sending nasty, mean and insulting messages.
Denigration: “Dissing” someone online. Sending or posting gossip or rumors about a person in trouble or danger or to damage that person’s reputation or friendships.
Impersonation: “Catfishing,” pretending to be someone else and sending or posting material to get that person in trouble or danger.
Outing: Sharing someone’s secrets or embarrassing information or photos online.
Trickery: Talking someone into revealing secrets or embarrassing information online.
Exclusion: Intentionally and cruelly excluding someone from an online group.
Cyberstalking: Repeated, intense harassment and denigration that includes threats or creates fear.
In many ways cyber-bullying has made bullying an accessible way to allow hateful people to destroy others in the bloodless battle. You don’t have to physically assault your victim. They just log on, create a new identity and bully away. Instead of whispers behind a child’s back, the insults are posted online for everyone to read.
Recognize the warning signs that a child may be being bullied or cyber-bullied. They are sadness or anger during or after use of internet use, withdrawal from friends and activities, decline of grades, depression, wanting to quit school and suicidal thoughts.
Adults should be aware of legal liabilities. Adults may be held legally responsible for the behaviors of their juveniles. Parents and school officials need to monitor the usage of electronic devices.
If you are being bullied or cyber-bullied tell a responsible adult, a parent, a teacher, a policeman – just talk and don’t bottle up the feelings. There is help available. For more information go to Stopbullying.gov.
“Being a bully on the internet is a sign of insecurity and weakness”
– Rev Run
Rita Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County. (307) 272-3998 or (307) 250-2978.
