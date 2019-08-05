A Cody native, Lelani Snyder spent most of her youth here except for a few years in the Panama Canal Zone. After graduating from the University of Wyoming with a degree in finance, she spent several years working in the fashion industry in New York City. When her father offered her a job with him in the oil industry, she returned to Cody, later marrying Joe Maniscalco.
“Everything I’ve worked on has meant a lot to me,” Snyder said. “I strongly believe in the causes of the projects in which I’ve volunteered. My husband and I don’t have any children to raise, so I feel I have more time to give than others.”
Snyder’s began her 30-year plus history of community service with Relay for Life as the accounting chair. At the Northwest Family Planning Crab Crack, she served as the auction chair. For the Republican Women, Park County Nordic Ski Association and Chapter A.O. PEO Snyder volunteered as treasurer. Then working with the Western Design Conference and Cody High Style Fashion Show she was cochair.
Jeannie Price, a fellow cochair of the fashion show notes, “Lani is persevering, ready to accept a challenge, task and goal oriented and possesses mental steel that will not accept failure. A task, no matter how small or large, will always be brought to fruition. Moreover, she has a great sense of humor, which always makes the job more enjoyable. I’ve seen Lani help many people on a personal level. Her heart is in the right place. She genuinely cares about the community.”
As one of the original Cody Medical Foundation Vital Signs Committee members, she helped raise funds for Rolling Meals, Spirit Mountain Hospice and modernizing the Price Cancer Treatment Center’s facilities and interior.
“The refurbishment was a special interest project for me because of my mother’s experience receiving treatment in the old center,” Snyder said.
She is currently on the Park County Animal Shelter Steering Committee helping spearhead their capital campaign.
“Your support of this campaign will make a life-changing difference to the animals in our care both now and in the future,” Snyder said. “This project provides Cody and Park County with a modern and efficient facility to meet current and future animal sheltering requirements.”
Ken Markert, president of the Park County Animal Shelter board, said, “One thing about Lani, is that she’s always positive. She’s also very good with numbers, a savant. She sees things others may have missed.”
Why does Snyder volunteer?
“I’ve met many fantastic people along my journey. I’m thankful to have been a part of numerous events and clubs that provide for the greater good of Cody”, she said.
To donate or learn more about the Park County Animal Shelter, go to parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
