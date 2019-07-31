Dahlia Fox Aagard was born July 23, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Arthur and Maria Aagard of Byron.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Dahlia joins six sibings: Brittni, Elena, Christy, Tristian, Alan and Hailey.
Grandparents are Jerry and Melany Aagard and Elias and Elaine Gurrola.
Nova Jo Bateman was born July 24, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Connor Bateman and Isobel Boreen of Basin.
She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
Grandparents are Darren and Sandra Bateman, Alyssa Hartmann and William and Elizabeth Wilson.
Ottillie ZoAnn Newkirk was born July 24, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Kale and Charli Newkirk of Meeteetse.
She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Ottillie joins a 2-year-old sibling, Jens.
Grandparents are David Lee Childress, Greg Wentz, Jessie Wentz and Rob and Deb Newkirk.
Aria Bradshaw was born July 22, 2019, at West Park Hospital to John Don Bradshaw and Savannah Ruiz of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Fawn Don Bradshaw, Don Bradshaw, Anna Gurerrero and Victor Ruiz.
