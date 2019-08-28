Veterans, their families and survivors in Cody and surrounding areas are invited to a Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair on Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Cody Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
The VFW doors will open for those interested in the Resource Fair starting at 6:30 p.m., and the benefits Town Hall will begin at 7.
This Department of Veterans Affairs event is open to all members of the public, including Congressional stakeholders, veterans service organizations, state and local governmental and nongovernmental organizations, and community partners.
The VA will have representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration regional office in Denver and the Sheridan VA Health Care System.
VBA representation will include individuals to assist with questions on: benefit-compensation claims, home loan guaranty, vocational rehabilitation and employment issues. Sheridan VA Health Care System representatives will be available for questions on: medical care, telehealth, VA employment and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.