CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jacob Rooney; Rooney pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana – his fourth charge for such. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $325 in court fees, as well as a 1-2 year suspended prison sentence. Marijuana was found in the defendant’s vehicle when he was ordered to come to the Park County Law Enforcement Center for a drug test after a traffic stop. Rooney was out on bond when this happened for felony possession of a controlled substance.
State v. Derek Brantz; Brantz’s appearance bond was revoked and set at $125,000 cash only. He is charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance and 2 counts for being under the influence of a controlled substance, and failure to comply with probation conditions, felony charges carrying up to 15 years in jail and $15,000. In addition Brantz is facing misdemeanors for eluding police and traffic violations, carrying up to 6 months and 40 days in jail and $1,150. In another case Brantz is facing felonies for burglary and theft of property valued $1,000 or more. Brantz failed to appear for a pretrial conference in May 2019 and was transported to Park County via the Colorado Department of Corrections.
State v. John Farwell; Farwell’s probation will be adjusted to allow him to drive a vehicle, as long as he abides by Wyoming Department of Transportation laws. In 2016 Farwell pleaded guilty to his sixth driving under the influence charge in a 10 year period and was placed on 5 years supervised probation.
State v. Jacqueline Wilcott; Wilcott had her sentence reduced to 2-5 years, effectively releasing her from prison five months early. Wilcott will now be eligible for immediate review and potential review for release from the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk. As such her parole will be increased from 9 to 12 months. In October 2018 Wilcott was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison for 2 felony counts of permitting children in the same room meth was possessed. Wilcott pleaded guilty to keeping meth in the presence of five children inside a house filled with trash, feces and mold from a September 2017 raid of the Cody house.
