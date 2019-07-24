Dad was at the wheel when the Siettmann family vehicle turned into Yellowstone National Park on a recent June day and a bear was promptly spotted.
“Within five minutes,” Steve Siettmann said.
Bears are what the Wisconsin man came to see with his wife, twin boy and girl and mother-in-law.
Alex, 9, identified it as a grizzly bear. Father knows best and realized it was a black bear. They had an hour-long argument over what kind of bear they spied.
“It was black bear because that’s what it was,” the older Siettmann said.
In Yellowstone, either could have been right.
There is no shortage of bears within the Park’s 2.2-million square miles. And bears are high on the must-see animal list for the 4.2-million visitors annually wooed to Yellowstone from around the world – most on once-in-a-lifetime trips.
I always remember the bison.
Hundreds of them spread out in the Lamar Valley. Bears and wolves are more exotic, but to me the 4,000 bison define Yellowstone more than any other animal.
Bison, more than anything else, stick in memory from my first visit to the world’s first National Park in 2002. Of course, growing up we all called them buffalo. I don’t recall cowboy TV shows referring to these critters as bison.
And, as I once noted, it just wouldn’t sound the same if Cody, Wyoming’s William F. Cody were called “Bison Bill” instead of Buffalo Bill.
For those living in Cody, or in any gateway community, it is easy to become Yellowstone spoiled. We can zip over to Old Faithful and watch it spout off any old time.
We can cruise into the Park in free time and inhale breathtaking sights like the Grand Prismatic Spring or the Upper Falls of the Yellowstone. Or by happenstance we can come across a grizzly bear, a magnificent elk or bighorn sheep, snap a photo or two and be back to town to work the night shift.
We can so easily (and so often) access this international wonder, but we can forget what attracted us in the first place.
For close to a century Yellowstone has been the Great American Vacation, the destination of families passing down the experience through generations.
This is what early Yellowstone and National Park Service administrators Stephen Mather and Horace Albright dreamed of with their open-arms, come-and-see-it friendly policies.
Tourism in wild Yellowstone was embryonic when President Ulysses S. Grant signed legislation declaring the Park the first of its kind on March 1, 1872.
The act was always intended to preserve Yellowstone for future generations, but there were growing pains, as early visitors tended to be poachers and it took the U.S. Army, prior to the creation of the National Park Service in 1916, to maintain order.
Travelers initially came to the doorstep of Yellowstone by train and then jostled along dirt roads by horse-drawn carriage seeing sights.
The first automobiles were authorized for entry in 1915 and forever after that became the most popular mode of in-Park transportation. Those families came in droves and keep on coming.
Yellowstone is a melting pot of tourists from Europe, Asia and elsewhere, but nowhere is that more evident than at Old Faithful.
The geyser brings them in, for sure.
Old Faithful was named by members of the exploratory Washburn Expedition in 1870, even before there was a Park.
On a June day, I went to Yellowstone explicitly to ask those who had never seen Yellowstone what brought them there. I wanted to hear from fresh eyes.
Unlike other geysers, Old Faithful has an internal clock that sets it off more regularly and at short-enough intervals to lure in crowds of 1,000 at a time in summer. A sign on a wall in the Old Faithful Inn lobby informs the interested approximately when the next eruption will occur.
“I came to see this,” said Amy Lazlo of Minneapolis, on her honeymoon with Eric Mathson.
The newlyweds in their 30s originally met in middle school and didn’t even date. Here they were together, a quarter of a century later.
“I heard so much about it,” Lazlo said. “The whole thing is amazing.”
When Old Faithful’s steam spurted more than 100 feet high, the people watching applauded, reacting as if it were a man-made stage show.
Spot a wolf?
During my many, many visits to Yellowstone since that first one, undertaken at the time for a newspaper story discussing how Americans were taking more “staycations” in the wake of 9/11, I made my first attempt to see wolves up close.
Ha.
Wolves had been reintroduced to Yellowstone in 1995. I did not realize how reclusive they are. Even with a tip from a wolf biologist, the closest I came was a few hundred yards. With my anemic camera, a photograph was an impossibility. Through my apparently low-powered binoculars, any wolf was no more than a speck.
Seventeen years and innumerable attempts later, I have concluded wolves in Yellowstone are a hoax. In my frame of reference, they remain virtually invisible. I’ve been fooled by sightings of really large coyotes.
When I ask people how their Yellowstone visit went and they mention wolves, I interrupt and ask, “You saw a wolf?”
I am more impressed and thrilled by Park wildlife than thermal features, though it’s a matter of degrees. Yellowstone is probably tops in the world ranking of geothermal activity, though Russia, New Zealand, Iceland and Japan also have major-league activity.
Oscar Perez, wife Renata and sons Ricardo, 18, and Rodrigo, 16, from Mexico City did some serious Yellowstone research before visiting, drawing up an itinerary that would lead them from geyser to geyser.
“We like to see what Mother Nature is capable of,” Oscar said.
Renata unfolded a white piece of paper with arrows as connectors drawn on it. As they traveled in their rented motor home, they figured they also would see wildlife between geyser basins.
“We saw a wolf in the distance,” Oscar said.
I could have clobbered him.
“That’s the king of the area,” Renata said.
Jose Camporro, 47, is from Spain originally, but he and his wife, both software engineers, live in California with their four kids. He has wanted to visit Yellowstone for years, but job and family interfered.
On his third day in the Park, Camporro was almost giddy with joy about the sights he had seen, from geyers, Old Faithful included, naturally, to wildlife.
His list included bears, bison, “chipmunks,” and fire ants. Pointing to a bison warning sign, Camporro said, “My kids are very afraid of that.”
That was because a bison had appeared perhaps 10 feet behind one of the boys. He was shaken up by the close encounter with the nearly 2,000-pound creature.
Reasons to come
Amazing. There are many different definitions of that word as applied to Yellowstone.
Recently, at the height of the tourist season, the Park Service, usually in conjunction with another agency, has conducted surveys asking visitors where they came from, what they wanted to see in Yellowstone and what their overall experience was like. Work on one survey was done in 2016 and released in 2017.
Reasons for coming were varied, but included: bicycling, camping, celebrating a birthday, creating memories, family time, fishing, “for my children,” to have fun, see rivers, visit Yellowstone Lake, the “boiling springs,” hiking, “show my parents the Park,” “teach kids about the national parks,” “went as a kid, wanted own kids to see,” seeing the Grand Prismatic Spring and Old Faithful, taking hikes, seeing wolves, bison and grizzlies. Chipmunks didn’t get much play.
Some 96 percent gave seeing natural scenery as a primary reason to visit, 83 percent said wildlife, 78 percent cited thermal features, and 72 percent just wanted to experience a wild place.
Findings included: 87 percent of people had visited the Park no more than once in the previous year, 66 percent spent one or more full days on this visit, 83 percent of those surveyed were from the United States, of the 17 percent from other countries, 49 percent were from Europe and 34 percent from China.
Tellingly, more than 50 percent commented the Park seemed too crowded.
My response would be that seems emblematic of the survey timeframe in summer and that most areas of the Park besides Old Faithful and a selected few geyser areas do not face the same parking and traffic challenges. The exception is unless wildlife, notably bison, take over a road.
Park superintendent Cam Sholly noted those visitor feelings and is conscious of past discussion about shuttle bus introduction and the like.
In a May visit to Cody, Sholly said no specific transportation changes are presently contemplated.
Superlatives
Traci Rabbit came to Yellowstone from Oklahoma for the first time to participate in a Tribal Marketplace, but made sure the journey was not solely about her artwork.
“It is a spiritual awakening,” Rabbit said of Yellowstone. “It is overwhelming.”
She saw a grizzly, black bear, coyotes and elk before reaching her housing destination.
George Ferrari, 72, had never been west of Pennsylvania before visiting Yellowstone with his wife Judy and friends. Ferrari had never seen such mountains, waters and wildlife in person before.
“It’s been an adventure,” he said.
He was surprised when an elk did not even they blink over their presence.
“It was like we weren’t even there,” Ferrari said.
Judy had itched to take a Yellowstone trip for some time.
“It was always on my bucket list to come to Yellowstone,” she said.
The couple stayed in Cody and on the way back from the Park came across a large grizzly on the Buffalo Bill Scenic Byway. Ferrari grinned widely.
Wait until he told friends back home in western Pennsylvania.
Millie Barr, 26, her fiance Dalton Smith, and her parents, from Mississippi, needed a calculator to count how many bears they saw, eight grizzlies and five black bears, with five days remaining on their visit.
Barr collects national parks like baseball cards with a life-list goal of visiting them all. Some of her favorites are Yosemite, Rocky Mountain and Bryce Canyon. Was Yellowstone moving up?
“Yes, it is,” she said, already wearing a Yellowstone hat. “It is a great place.”
Jack Pollard, 12, of Midland, Texas, thought so. Traveling with grandparents, he had done a lot of TV documentary research.
“It’s about the wildlife,” he said.
Returning to Cody, Pollard’s family came upon the same grizzly Ferrari and others were viewing. The roadside was jammed with parked cars and a few dozen people held camera phones in the air, snapping away as if they were at a rock concert.
Pollard was big-time impressed.
“Wow, a kid from Texas like me seeing a grizzly bear,” he said.
Yellowstone generates those responses. Visitors come from everywhere with wonder on their mind and leave with eyes open even wider.
