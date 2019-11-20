In celebration of the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the Northwest College Women in the West course taught by Amy McKinney launched a series of monthly talks focusing on Wyoming women. The third event in the series takes place Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center.
The presentation will focus on Wyoming warriors, featuring two local Wyoming women who will present on their service to the country.
The first speaker is Pat Stuart, who will speak about her experience working as a CIA case officer during the height of the Cold War. Stuart served 31 years in the CIA, many of them overseas, which often put her on the frontlines of America’s fight.
The second speaker is Jacque Mooney who served eight years in the Navy. She was a signalman at sea, was in Desert Storm and was a public affairs officer for the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston.
The culminating event in the speaker series will be Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center. This is the exact date suffrage was signed into law in Wyoming.
The Dec. 10 presentations will feature the students in the Women in the West class who will be showcasing archival collections from the American Heritage Center. Audience members will vote on their favorite presentation and the winning student will win $150.
Wyoming is celebrating its 150th anniversary of suffrage, and the Wyoming Office of Tourism has declared 2019 the “Year of Wyoming Women.” McKinney received a grant from the American Heritage Center in Laramie to use their archival collections in her Women in the West course and is including a special focus on Wyoming women and suffrage this semester.
All events are free and open to the public.
All are encouraged to help celebrate Wyoming’s rich history of suffrage. For more information contact McKinney at amy.mckinney@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6008.
