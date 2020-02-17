High numbers of Nordic ski enthusiasts came out for the annual Taste of the Trails event Feb. 7 at Pahaska Tepee despite eight inches of fresh, swirling snow which fell on organizers, skiers and snowshoers as they prepared for the sold-out event.
A total of 265 tickets were purchased well in advance of the fundraising event sponsored by the Park County Nordic Ski Association, a non-profit organization that promotes, encourages and enhances Nordic ski and snowshoe opportunities on the 13 miles of groomed trails they maintain near the East Gate to Yellowstone National Park.
Held annually since 2014, Taste of the Trails combines the love of Nordic skiing with dining al fresco. Four food stations set up along the 5K route offered appetizers, soup, entree and desserts to the skiers and snowshoers who embraced the blizzard conditions with smiles and good humor.
Trail grooming began at 3 a.m. Saturday morning as snow continued to fall, making travel to the event challenging.
“Some places on the highway weren’t cleared,” said Phil Quick, who drove up in the morning from Cody with his wife Erika for the event. “The snow just makes it more of an adventure for skiing.”
Skiers and snowshoers from Powell, Meeteetse and Red Lodge were among the long line of participants who followed the snow plow to Pahaska.
This year’s Swiss-themed menu included savory and sweet appetizers, loaded baked potato and beef barley soups, locally-made smoked bratwurst, Alplermagronen (an Alpine-inspired mac and cheese), homemade organic applesauce, and desserts ranging from cookies, brownies, assorted sweets, hot chocolate and coffee at the PCNSA warming hut at the starting line.
An all-volunteer crew of association members prepared and served the fare and served as support staff for each station’s food, drinking water and warming fire.
Funds raised by the Taste of the Trails event, also supported by many local businesses, help to defray seasonal costs of trail grooming, the warming hut and portable toilets.
