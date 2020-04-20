Jesse Campbell is grateful to be back in Cody, but can’t help but feel a little disappointed about the opportunity he lost.
“I’d much rather be here for being in quarantine,” Campbell said, “(But) I’m definitely disappointed.”
Campbell had just started his semester abroad in Lima, Peru, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Within 17 days of arriving, he had to return home.
“If I had known that I (only) would do stuff for one week I definitely would have made more use of it,” he said.
Still, Campbell, 21, was blessed Peru has not had nearly as many COVID-19 cases as other parts of the world. He returned to the United States unscathed, experiencing no symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.
Campbell did get to partake in a few cultural activities while in Peru after arriving on March 5. He was housed with eight other foreign exchange students from a variety of countries, exploring the capital city together while working on their Spanish speaking skills.
“That was one of the things I was hoping to get out of the exchange,” he said.
Less than a mile from where he was staying were ancient Incan ruins.
Pandemic problems
But as soon as he arrived he noticed that Peruvians were taking the disease more seriously than Americans.
“Then when it got locked down, everybody had a mask on,” he said. “Our host mother, she wouldn’t let us leave the house without a mask on.”
About a week after he arrived, his classes at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru were postponed, and then the country went on a severe 15-day emergency lockdown March 15.
News came that if Campbell failed to leave the country quickly enough he would risk losing diplomatic services.
“Left with an indefinite amount of time without an embassy, that was a little scary,” he said with a laugh. “Something simple like you lose your passport, then you’re stuck in Peru. You can’t go home.”
Campbell decided this was the last straw and started making moves to get back to the U.S.
To get on a repatriation flight, he had to sign a promissory note agreeing to pay a yet-to-be-determined price for the emergency flight.
“We just signed our name and wrote our address down and they said they’ll send us a bill,” he said.
After some small difficulties setting up the flight, Campbell gave his host family one last goodbye and was on his way.
Instead of flying from Lima’s international airport, he was taken to a Peruvian Air Force base for his departure.
For hours Campbell sat outside the base, but finally finding his name listed on the flight roster, he said he let out a deep sigh of relief that he would be able to get on the plane.
A bus ride escorted him to the tarmac where rows and rows of white plastic lawn chairs placed as a makeshift terminal greeted him and his fellow passengers.
“It was such a mess, nobody knew what was going on,” he said.
Language barriers came to a head among the many different diplomatic agencies trying to wade through the situation. There was no X-ray security for passengers, but drug sniffing dogs did make some rounds, sniffing as tails wagged.
Eventually Campbell and the other face-mask-clad passengers boarded. It wasn’t until then he found out they were headed for Washington, D.C.
Looking forward
Campbell, a junior year political science major at the University of Wyoming, said he’d love to make a return visit to Peru, but won’t likely do it as a college student. Since the normal UW spring semester started in January, it is far too late for him to jump back in.
“I never started classes,” Campbell said with a chuckle.
He felt it would be too difficult to continue taking Spanish-spoken classes at his foreign exchange school PUCP online, so now he’ll have to make up the lost semester sometime down the road. He’ll also have to cover the hefty bill for his impromptu flights home.
Now, safely back in Cody, he is taking advantage of some unexpected family time with his parents and two younger brothers. He is also spending his time working for his father’s construction company.
“It makes my mom a lot happier,” he said.
