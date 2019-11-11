The Cody Country Art League is sponsoring a Creative Holiday Centerpiece Workshop on Friday, 6-9 p.m., with floral designer Lori Long from Accents Floral.
Teaching in the CCAL classroom, Long will show students how to create a unique and versatile centerpiece usable as Thanksgiving or Christmas decor.
It’s a technique people of all skill levels can master, and the basic components may be used over and over for future events and occasions.
All materials are included in the $55 fee. To register call CCAL, (307) 587-3597.
