Avonlea Rose Mathews was born in Roseville, Calif., on Dec. 23, 2019, to Miles and Darcy Mathews.
She weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce.
Avonlea joins two siblings: sister Adelaide, 6, and brother Harrison, 2.
Grandparents are Ken and Lanelle Smith of Paradise, Calif., and Wayne and Karen Mathews of Cody.
Evangeline “Eva” Margaret Anzurez was born Dec. 31, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ulises and Cynthia Anzurez of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 12.7 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long.
Eva joins sisters Julissa, 15, and Esperanza, 5, and brothers Gonzalo, 8, and Salomón, 3.
Grandparents are Margaret Welch of Powell and Lamberto Villalobos and Amanda Romero Ayvar from Guerrero, México.
Edith Joy Undeberg was born Jan. 2, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Brandon and Jessica Undeberg of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Edith joins three siblings: brother Russell, 11, and sisters Remington, 7, and MaKinley, 5.
Grandparents are Mark and Linda Riley of New York and Richard and Connie Undeberg of Minnesota.
