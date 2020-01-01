Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Randall Swartz, 33, Dec. 23
Disturbance
Inmate-on-inmate assault reported at the Park County Detention Center on River View Drive in Cody, 1 p.m. Dec. 25.
Traffic
Crash involving two vehicles on WYO 295 in Powell. There was no injuries or blockage as of 10:25 a.m. Dec. 23.
Motor vehicle crash on Cliff Drive in Meeteetse, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 23.
Animals on the road near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 11 in Powell at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 25. Deputies provided assistance.
Someone hit a deer near the intersection of County Road 6PR and County Road 6WX in Cody. The deer is still alive. Deputies provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. Dec. 25.
Woman believes a dog was killed by a passerby on Road 6 in Powell, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 26.
A vehicle slid off the road on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse with one person inside. Deputies provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 27.
Other
Man sending inappropriate text messages to a mother’s phone on Hitching Post Drive in Cody. The male caller said he already has an open case with the Montreal Police Department against this individual for stalking, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Caller’s daughter is missing from Roan Wash Lane in Powell. She was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 and they think she left out the window. It is unknown what she is wearing but she has brown, shoulder length hair, brown eyes, glasses, stands five foot seven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She left on foot and didn’t take her cell phone with her. Reported at 4:35 p.m. Dec. 22.
Park County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Powell Valley Health Care emergency medical staff with a combative patient near the intersection of WYO 295 and WYO 32 at 6:50 p.m. Dec. 22.
Woman said she got into a verbal argument with her husband on 29th Street in Cody and he placed a dog’s choke collar around his neck and made a suicidal gesture. Deputies provided assistance at 1:25 a.m. Dec. 23.
Three horses, two of which brown quarter equine and the other a draft, standing on caller’s Spicer Lane in Cody property at 3 p.m. Dec. 23. Deputies provided assistance.
Neighbor’s dogs chasing a “defiant” neighbor’s cows on Lane 8 in Powell at 4:35 p.m. Dec. 23. Deputies provided assistance.
Woman has third party information that her son’s ex might be doing drugs on North 44th Street in Cody, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 23.
Powell resident on Lane 14 said they are being harassed by a man they sold property to. Deputies provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 23.
Sheriff’s deputies assisted Cody police at 9 p.m. Dec. 23 in looking for a vehicle involved in a Walmart theft.
Man on Lane 11 in Powell said someone stole his solar panels and took 15 feet worth of pipe, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 24.
Four white and brown goats currently on caller’s property on Lane 9 ½ in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate as of 10:50 a.m. Dec. 24.
Woman on Lane 18 in Cody said her husband won’t answer his door at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 25. Deputies provided assistance.
Female said someone stole items from a FedEx package on Road 11 in Powell, 12:10 p.m. Dec. 26.
Man walking a dog between Road 7 and Road 8 and Lane 9 and Road 7 in Powell with no coat or shoes on at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 26. Deputies provided assistance.
A 22-year-old man was found intoxicated and on pills on 16th Street in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 26.
Hostile, intoxicated man injured in a snowmobiling accident near WYO 212 in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. Dec. 26.
Yellow lab dog with green collar running at large near Carter Mountain Drive and North 41st Street in Cody. The caller thinks it possibly belongs to the hunters in the area, 8:55 a.m. Dec. 27.
Female found deceased at residence on Road 10 in Powell at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 27.
Brown leather wallet with credit cards and a Wyoming driver’s license found at Albertsons on 17th Street at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
Caller on Lane 11 ½ in Powell would like to speak with a deputy about an individual who hit their daughter’s car and is now backing out of paying for it. Deputies provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 27.
Man near the intersection of County Road 7RP and WYO 120 North in Cody said his family left four days ago to go snowmobile and he needs them located at 1:25 a.m. Dec. 28.
Woman lost her German shepherd dog from Lane 8 in Powell at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 28.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell wants to speak with a deputy about a letter they received from the women’s prison in Lusk. Deputies provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 28.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Anthony Sholar, 38, theft under $1,000, Dec. 24
Joann Berryman, 30, probation violation, Dec. 24
Katie Gould, 33, probation violation, Dec. 25
Corbin Adams, 23, possession of controlled substance- plant, interference with a peace officer, open alcohol container Dec. 28
Disturbance
Woman said her neighbors are playing loud music and numerous cars are coming and going from the residence on Rumsey Avenue, 8:20 p.m. Dec. 25. Officers provided assistance.
Loud music reported in alley behind house on Rumsey Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 26.
Black rottweiler dog running at large on 19th Street between the 1600-1700 addresses. The dog was barking and stalking the mail carrier. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 27.
Noisy dogs barking in the early morning hours on Birch Lane. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 a.m. Dec. 29.
Traffic
Vehicle reportedly struck black Ford Raptor blocking alley behind Cody Dairy on Beck Avenue at 7:05 a.m. Dec. 23. Officers provided assistance.
A vehicle crashed into a bay door at Yankee Car Wash on the west end of Yellowstone Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
House trailer parked on Heart Mountain Street, blocking the stop sign at the intersection of Meadow Lane Avenue and Heart Mountain at 5:10 p.m. Dec. 23.
A person in a silver Honda with a Montana license plate on the back and Wyoming license plate on the front stole electronics from Walmart. They left the parking lot headed toward town. Reported at 8:35 p.m. Dec. 23.
Motor vehicle crash at Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 24.
Hit and run vehicle crash reported at the intersection of Eighth Street and Canyon Avenue at 4:05 p.m. Dec. 24. The caller was not involved.
Puppies in the road on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers were unable to locate as of 4 p.m. Dec. 27.
Deer in the road near City Park on Sheridan Avenue at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 27. Officers provided assistance.
Hit and run crash at Cassie’s Supper Club on Yellowstone Avenue. Employee said someone hit his vehicle while he was at work. There was no injuries or blockage as of 10:05 p.m. Dec. 29.
Other
Someone stole five bikes that were chained up at Deja Vu on Big Horn Avenue at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 23.
Pioneer Avenue man said a convicted felon came to his residence trying to sell him a Knight .50 caliber muzzleloader rifle. He would like to speak with an officer about the fact that this person is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, 12:20 p.m. Dec. 23.
Neighbor’s dog in caller’s yard on Willow Lane, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 23.
Man at Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue is receiving numerous threatening messages on Facebook. Police were unable to assist at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
Woman at the Big Bear Motel on Yellowstone Avenue has questions about her son’s nationwide warrant. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 a.m. Dec. 24.
Man believes his medication was stolen while at Juniper Wine and Spirits on 12th Street the previous night. He is going to come to the Cody Law Enforcement Center at 8:15 a.m. Dec. 24 to talk to officers about it.
Woman at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street said man has been threatening her since she kicked him out. Officers provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. Dec. 24.
People near the intersection of 19th Street and Rumsey Avenue are just trying to find a restaurant to eat at, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 25.
Man on 19th Street said there is a black and brown dog in his backyard being aggressive that he would like an officer to come pick up. Officers issued a warning at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 26.
Male said his last paycheck was sent to an address at Juby’s Mobile Park on 19th Street and he does not want to contact his previous roommates, so he would like an officer to assist at 12:50 p.m. Dec. 26.
Wide silver band with multicolored gemstones and pine trees engraved on it lost in the Cody area near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 26.
Dog was hit by a United Postal Service truck on Blackburn Avenue and was found by a woman. The red heeler mix dog with white paws was taken to the Lifetime Small Animal Hospital on Big Horn Avenue at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 26.
Woman reported possible fraud on 11th Street. She gave out her driver’s license and Social Security card to someone over the phone with UPS, where she is applying for a job. The female hasn’t heard back from them. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 27.
Woman on 31st Street wants to talk to an officer at the Cody Law Enforcement Center about her counselor harassing her. Officers provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 27.
Grandmother on South Chugwater Drive said her grandson is causing problems and she would like him trespassed. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
Resident stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive to talk about getting stalked, 5 p.m. Dec. 27.
Two stray, shaggy dogs seen near the Coe Mansion on 11th Street. One was big and grey and looked like a husky, while the other was small, black and white. Officers provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. Dec. 27.
Woman said prescription drugs and other things stolen from her house on 29th Street at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 27.
Female at the Cowboy Palace on Sheridan Avenue would like to talk to an officer about rights she may have for protecting her service dog when they are out training and get attacked by other dogs. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28.
Wallet found at intersection near Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue. There are no local listings for the wallet owner, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29.
Carbon fiber Ibis mountain bike with a sticker on the side stolen from Alger Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 29.
City of Cody staff and Department of Family Services removed a woman from residence on Park Avenue found unsafe for human occupancy. The caller said a cab company dropped the woman off at the property within the last 30 minutes. She is wearing a grey hat and coat. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29.
