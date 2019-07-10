Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Marco Randazzo, $88; Cody Cousins, $125; Larry Brown, $90; Olivia Palmer, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jodi Arneson, no child safety restraint, $50; Jodi Arneson, invalid driver’s license, $135; Rhionna Briggs, fishing without a license, $235; Raymond Lee, failure to use turn signals, $75; Stanley Parker, failure to exhibit due care, $110; Steven Lewis, violating protection order, jail 45 days, 43 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $505; Amanda Harris, failure to change address, $60; Jonathan Fraley, invalid documents, $125; Fraley, failure to provide proof of insurance, $545; Molly Norberg, open alcohol container in moving vehicle, $125; Joseph Majetich, false statement to procure game bird license.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kevin Keller, Buffalo, $88; Nicholas Joseph, Katonah, N.Y., $90; Jesse Wells, Billings, $100; Christopher Peterson, Waldo, Ark., $90; James Cleveland, Brookville, Pa., $90; Gary Barbour, McDonald, Pa., $86; Myoungkyu Lee, Northbrook, Ill., $140; Robert Sheppard, Scottsdale, Ariz., $145; Lidiia Vuitsyk, Fargo, N.D., $88; Joel Arellano, Worland, $82; Brenda O’Connor, Bullhead City, Ariz., $88; Shaina Browne, Billings, $100.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Thea Zahner, Encinitas, Calif., possession of controlled substance- plant and speeding, $540; Michael Starnes, Bryan, Texas, failure to obey traffic signals, $125; Emilio Reyna, Hyattville, invalid certificate, $235; Junjie Niu, Whitefish Bay, Wis., failure to drive in a single lane, $75.
