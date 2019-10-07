The Realtor of the Year and Business Person of the Year were recently announced by the Northwest Board of Wyoming Realtors.
Scott Richard was named the region’s top realtor and Ed Higbie the top business person.
Richard has been a member of the Northwest Wyoming Board of REALTORS since March 2014.
He has served on the MLS Committee since 2015, was the MLS Chair for two years, President-elect in 2018 and President in 2019.
He will be the Northwest Wyoming District Vice-President with the Wyoming REALTORS State Association starting in 2020 and has been a REALTORS for Kids board member for more than four years
Richard donates to many organizations, including: Cody Heritage Museum, Little Explorers Preschool, Boot and Bottle Trail Horse Challenge and Cody High School.
“Scott is a wonderful ambassador for the real estate profession,’ the board writes. He has raised the bar in the public’s view by putting others first and treating them in a respectful, professional manner. He goes “above and beyond” and always has a very positive attitude.
“Scott is a leader, motivator, mentor, and educator with an insatiable desire to learn and grow.”
Ed Higbie, known for his land development, has been a member of the Northwest Wyoming Board of REALTORS since 1980.
He was the president of the board in 1988, was president of the Cody Stampede Rodeo Board and a member of the Board for 15 years.
He was the president of the Chamber of Commerce and National Director of the Jaycees.
“For REALTORS to sell – and people to achieve home ownership – someone must have the vision and the courage to acquire large parcels of land, work with surveyors to plan the division, achieve the development of subdivisions that will be home to many for decades to come,” the board writes. “Ed has done just that for many years. He has provided the opportunity for REALTORS, surveyors, contractors of all kinds, and retailers of home furnishings – all the way down to grass seed – to sustain and grow their businesses.”
