Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Traffic
Two horses on Spicer Lane in Cody. Deputies were unable to assist as of 2:05 p.m. Jan. 5.
Black cow on Road 1 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
A vehicle lost a wheel on WYO 295 in Powell. It is off the highway as of 7:50 a.m. Jan. 6. and no hazard exists. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified and deputies provided assistance.
Black cow on the road near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 6 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8 a.m. Jan. 6.
Deer on the road suffering near the intersection of County Road 6SU and County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. Jan. 7.
REDDI report filed from US 14A in Powell for white Buick that almost hit another vehicle head on while driving out towards Cody. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 8.
Youths racing up and down Road 13 in Powell. Assistance provided at 4:35 p.m. Jan. 9.
A car and a deer crashed on Lane 9 in Powell at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 9.
Female school bus driver passing vehicles on blind corners while travelling WYO 120 South in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 10.
Young adults drag racing in Road 13 area of Powell from 4 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. after school. Deputies provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 10.
Black lab dog running on Cooper Lane East in Cody at 7:55 a.m. Jan. 11. Deputies were unable to locate.
Other
An animal call was placed from Mustang Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 5.
Man on JoAnn’s Road in Cody said there are four horses on his property that do not belong to him. He said he will try to wrestle them into his pasture for the time being at 3:50 a.m. Jan. 6.
Graffiti on public access signs near the animal shelter on WYO 295 in Powell, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 6.
German shepherd dog walking around the area near Road 12 and Lane 8 in Powell, 11 a.m. Jan. 6.
Man lost his wallet somewhere while ice fishing in the Upper Sunshine corridor near Lane 18 in Cody. The tri-fold wallet had various cards in it and was reported missing at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 6.
Ford Explorer key fob lost on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. The push-button device has a Riverton dealership logo on the back. Caller last had it while driving up the North Fork over the weekend. Reported at 7:55 a.m. Jan. 7.
Male caller would like female trespassed from his residence on Mustang Lane in Cody. He said she is not on the lease as of 8:20 a.m. Jan. 7.
Tires on caller’s bike damaged on Lane 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1 p.m. Jan. 7.
Woman on Lane 10 in Powell found a deceased cow she does not know on her property. Deputies provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
Warrant service attempted on Lane 7 in Powell. There was no service at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 8.
A warrant was served unsuccessfully on Avenue B in Powell at 7:40 p.m. Jan. 9.
Assault reported from Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 10.
Gas stolen from vehicles at Howell Elk Basin Plant on WYO 295 in Powell, 5:05 p.m. Jan. 10.
Man said his neighbor’s cows and horses and are about to get into his hay on Road 13 ½ in Powell at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 10. Deputies provided assistance.
Two horses loose in area near Road 8 ½ and Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 11.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joseph Jewell, 52, breach of peace, Jan. 7
James Cote, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, and no driver’s license, Jan. 7
John Steffenauer, 37, driving under the influence of alcohol and a suspended license, Jan. 8
Rashelle Resendez, 25, warrant, Jan. 9
Matthew Thompson, 27, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to signal, Jan. 9
Loren Davis, 66, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, driving under the influence of alcohol, Jan. 10
Amy Wells, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, failure to drive in a single lane, Jan. 11
Kristin Watt, 45, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, theft of services, Jan. 11
Anna Corson-McWilliams, 51, warrant, Jan. 11
Matthew Hollinger, 32, probation violation, under the influence of controlled substance, Jan. 12
Todd Phelps, 49, probation and parole violation, Jan. 12
Kenneth Peterson, 44, destruction of property and disorderly conduct, Jan. 13
Jeffrey Kipley, 36, driving under the influence of alcohol, no proof of insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, faulty turn signals, failure to maintain a single lane, Jan. 13
Disturbance
Female making threats to kill people at The Healing Space on Platinum Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate the woman as of 11:20 a.m. Jan. 7.
Loud music playing from STOR-N-LOCK on Blackburn Avenue at 5:05 p.m. Jan. 11. The caller said this has happened before and officers provided assistance.
Ex-daughter-in-law caused a disturbance at caller’s business on 26th Street and left. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 13.
Possible structural fire with unknown occupants on Rumsey Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 13.
Traffic
A car and a deer collided on Beartooth Drive at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 9.
Vehicle owner warned for illegally parking at Blair Enterprises on Sheridan Avenue at 10:35 p.m. Jan. 9.
Pickup blocking alley on 13th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 a.m. Jan. 11.
Parking problem reported from Bleistein Avenue at 9 a.m. Jan. 11. Officers provided assistance.
Caller slid into a ditch near the intersection of D Avenue and B Street at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 11. Officers provided assistance but there were no injuries.
Vehicle abandoned on E Avenue at 4 p.m. Jan. 11.
Possible Ford Ranger or Chevy Blazer spinning cookies at Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Avenue at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 11.
Other
Trespassing complaint filed from Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue at 9 a.m. Jan. 7.
Chainsaw, miter saw, saw stand stolen from 26th Street. The caller does not know when they were stolen but it was reported at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 7.
White male with a green cap and black coat with red sleeves panhandling at the Breadboard on 17th Street at 12 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were unable to locate.
Caller stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and said her sister has been embezzling money from her account. Officers were unable to assist at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 7.
Young girl in front of Burger King on Mountain View Drive appears to be hitchhiking. She is wearing a red-sleeved jacket, black backpack, grey pants, and possibly went inside. Officers provided assistance at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 7.
Harassment reported at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Caller said there is a man puking out of a red truck near the intersection of Allen Avenue and Eighth Street at 4:55 p.m. Jan. 7.
Yellow lab dog with a camouflage harness and a rabies tag seen running at large near the intersection of Rumsey Avenue and 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 7.
License plate stolen off vehicle near the post office on Stampede Avenue at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 8.
Assault reported from Cody High School on 10th Street at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 8.
Woman on Pioneer Avenue said there are two highly intoxicated individuals in her home drunk and physically hurting her mother and children. The people were gone upon police arrival at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 9.
Stray black lab dog headed west on Sheridan Avenue on the right hand side of the road near 16th Street about four minutes ago. Police were unable to locate as of 12:50 p.m. Jan. 9.
Large orange tabby cat missing from Meadow Lane Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 9.
Warning issued from animal call at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street at 4:55 p.m. Jan. 9.
Woman said her sister was threatened on Pioneer Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 9.
Property damage to rental reported on Mountain View Drive at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 10.
Dog reported being neglected at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. Officers were unable to locate the dog at 2:10 p.m. Jan. 10.
Sexual harassment reported on man for his actions towards numerous other employees at McDonald’s on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance to the reporting party in the lobby of the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 10.
Woman said someone tried breaking into her apartment and damaged a door at the Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6 p.m. Jan. 10.
Rumsey Avenue woman would like her house roped off so her children can’t access it. She said the FBI will probably be calling with the same request. Officers were unable to provide assistance at 3 p.m. Jan. 11.
Public Street man said his 16-year old daughter has been gone for the last three hours or so as of 3:15 p.m. Jan. 11. Officers provided assistance.
Man at the Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue said his friend is being threatened by members of a gang. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 11.
Caller on Irma Flats Drive said a person was in a fight at an unknown location, 3:25 a.m. Jan. 12.
Children reported not eating all day on 32nd Street. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
