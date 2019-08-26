Artist Frank Tenney Johnson loved the Cody area. From 1931 through 1938, the last years of his life, he spent months of his time in a place that stoked his imagination with visions he could replicate on canvas.
Smitten by cowboy country, it was as if Johnson had been waiting forever for the geographic amour of his life.
His paintbrush sang new songs, even as he added luster to his reputation with more Old West scenes of bygone days.
“It has been my ambitious desire to record on canvas authentically and with fidelity those events and picturesque phases of life which have given us our romantic western background,” Johnson said in 1935 after he had been doing just that for many years.
If Frederic Remington and Charlie Russell represent the Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb of western artists, then Johnson is Lou Gehrig – indisputably great, yet slightly overshadowed.
Although he was not specifically rating a top 10, the way the Associated Press does for college football teams, Harold McCracken, the former Buffalo Bill Center of the West director, and for whom the museum’s research library is named, saw it that way.
McCracken authored a 1974, lavishly illustrated book about Johnson, and commented that while Remington and Russell stood apart at the head of the class of western painters, Johnson not only held a distinctive niche, he was no worse in import and accomplishment.
“There is a high note of romance, pathos and poetry in this artist’s work,” McCracken wrote.
Johnson quite frequently portrayed working cowboys herding cattle, riding shepherd alongside them. McCracken noted, too, Johnson avoided scenes of violence in his paintings and “showed the Indian as a proud individual.”
Above all, Johnson was a master of the night scene, cowboys on horseback lighting a cigarette, a flare shining in the darkness, or riders in the night.
“The nocturnes he put on canvas have never been equaled by any other American artist,” McCracken said.
While America coped with the Great Depression, so many of its communities in despair, Johnson found himself a fresh retreat in the northern Rocky Mountains.
He turned to the Rimrock Ranch in the Wapiti Valley, though not before a years-long journey that developed his talent.
Early years
Johnson was born June 26, 1874, on a family farm in Pottawattamie County, a rural section of Iowa on the old Overland Trail.
He said wagons (he called them prairie schooners) still rumbled westward not far from his front door spiked his interest in the West.
The settlers were out to claim a future, but in adulthood Johnson depicted a disappearing past.
The Johnsons were no latecomers to America – a John Johnson and wife Susanna sailing from England to Ipswich, Mass., in 1630.
Frank was about 12 when his mother Cordelia died in 1886 and father Abner moved the family to Milwaukee to be near grandparents. As a youth, Frank hunted, fished and trapped, establishing a connection with the outdoors.
In 1893, he enrolled in the Milwaukee School of Art where one of his instructors was Richard Lorenz, who painted the West and was a former Texas Ranger. A comparison of Johnson’s westerns to Lorenz’s does demonstrate a certain influence in the vivid nature of the subject matter.
While in Milwaukee, Johnson visited the Layton Gallery and was intimidated by the quality of the art. He first lamented he would never be good enough for his work to hang there. He was wrong about that, underestimating himself at an early stage.
Johnson also studied at the Art Students League of New York.
Later, Johnson, who also employed his fingers and knives, along with brushes, in crafting his paintings, made light of his formal art training. He said it did not “last long enough to spoil him.”
Johnson realized what he wanted to do for a career, but was uncertain how to get there.
As a young man, he grew to a significant, although unspecified, height with an athletic build. He had dark, wavy hair and good looks. Johnson married Vinnie Reeve Francis from South Dakota on the last day of 1896 in West Allis, Wis.
It would not be difficult for Johnson to think of himself as too late to the party in terms of experiencing the West’s evolution first-hand. The great bison herds were gone, the Plains was being transformed from raw wilderness to farmland. Native Americans were confined to reservations.
In the early 1900s, based in New York City, Johnson began making inroads as an illustrator for prominent magazines, gaining regular work for Field & Stream and freelance jobs for Cosmopolitan and Harpers Weekly. He even illustrated western novels written by Zane Grey.
Yet he yearned to inject western authenticity into his life. He was unable to turn back the clock, but he was able to find a hole in what the movie “Back to the Future” called the space-time continuum.
To the West
Johnson found his portal at the Lazy 7 Ranch in Hayden, Colo., with Field & Stream paying for his transportation in trade for illustrations of cowboy life.
It was in Hayden where Johnson hooked on for a 1,000-cow roundup, calling it “a thrilling sight.” There was branding and he became more adept at riding after being thrown by a horse before buying his own for $28 he could not really afford. He gained an admiration for ranching cowboys. Maybe Johnson rarely painted gunplay because he never saw it.
These western experiences enriched Johnson psychically, but not financially. In Colorado, as he sketched and took photos to record the memories he would expand upon on canvas, he was often seriously impoverished. He wrote of finding a place to sleep for $7, and then of not being able to cover that amount a second time. Wife Vinnie sent money for survival.
For five months Johnson digested whatever he could find that was a reminder of the fading West. Working on the cattle roundup he picked up knowledge and a story or two.
“It’s always good to be friendly with the cook,” Johnson said. This cook was called “Big Toe.” Johnson said, “He used to ride with the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show.”
For a time, in the form of letters to his wife, Johnson kept a diary. He documented his 1904 trip West in that fashion, picking up in Chicago in late April. He reported the lunch she prepared which he devoured on the train was delicious.
He visited Iowa and some of his boyhood haunts, reminded of how mightily the wind blew. He saw relatives and his old best friend, and stopped at his mother’s grave. It had been 18 years since she died.
Then it was on through Nebraska to Colorado. In his explorations, Johnson walked halfway up the Pikes Peak Trail, but the snow was so deep he could not go higher.
He joined the roundup, watched cowboys celebrate July 4 with drink and witnessed Big Toe try to ride a horse into a cabin.
When the gang broke up for the season, Johnson went on to Cheyenne Frontier Days, making more sketches and taking more pictures with his Kodak.
Johnson’s time in Colorado and Wyoming, supplemented by a similar trip to the Southwest in 1906, paid off later, not only by honing his horseback riding skills. His illustration abilities kept him in demand for the highest paying publications and then enabled him to shift to full-time work at his easel.
His subject matter hardly ever strayed. He focused on cowboys on horses riding the range, cattle arrayed on the landscape of Wyoming and Colorado and Native Americans of the Southwest.
Cajoled to do so by a friend, Johnson moved to Alahambra, Calif., with Vinnie and a studio there became his longtime base. Honors and acclaim followed, most prestigiously membership in the National Academy of Design. Just as significantly, his paintings sold well.
A Cody life
It was in 1931 Johnson discovered the road between Cody and Yellowstone National Park where his cousin owned the Rimrock Ranch in Wapiti.
The next year, Johnson built his own cabin there and was so excited by the surrounding mountains and scenery of this little place he returned for months at a time each year.
“The whole region,” Johnson said, “is nearly as wild as it was in the days when Colonel Cody first settled there.”
That road, the Buffalo Bill Scenic Byway, remains the squiggly line, or yellow-brick-road of sorts, connecting Cody to the East Entrance of Yellowstone.
Johnson reveled in spending summers mingling with ranchers and cowboys in the rustic setting, joined pack trips and investigated the nearby mountains. When he and Vinnie took rides they saw moose and black bears. He also hiked and camped in Yellowstone.
It all provided a strong connection to Cody and to the Buffalo Bill Center. McCracken later wrote his illustrated biography. The museum became a repository of Johnson items in print, illustrations and paintings, and published short collections, “Frank Tenney Johnson: Western Paintings” (1971) and “Frank Tenney Johnson: The Rimrock Years” (1986).
Usually, the museum displays a wide variety of Johnson prints in the lobby for sale.
When first arriving at Rimrock, Johnson felt an even stronger urgency to paint an ever-disappearing West.
“Vanishing so fast – so fast – the Old West!” he said. “It makes me feel I have not a minute to waste. I must get it all on canvas before it is too late!”
He did his best. It was 1937, during his period at Rimrock, Johnson received word of being recognized by the National Academy.
Johnson once painted a picture of a striking palomino horse a friend owned. The man wanted the painting and Johnson wanted the horse. They swapped.
Paintings cowboys
to the end
As 1938 was ending, Johnson was 64 and at the peak of his game and fame.
He and Vinnie scheduled dinner with some old friends and attended wrestling matches in Los Angeles Dec. 19. When the couples greeted one another, Johnson exchanged a kiss with the woman. “Just a sociable greeting,” as Vinnie said.
The following weekend the woman was taken to a hospital where she died of spinal meningitis. By then Johnson was ill with what Vinnie thought was the flu. When his fever did not abate a doctor was called, who rushed him to a hospital. He had been was infected by the lighthearted smooch. Within two days, Jan. 1, 1939, Johnson was dead.
Johnson’s final painting, appropriately a night scene of a cowboy aboard a horse – the one the artist bartered for – had just been completed, but was still on his easel, unsigned.
At a memorial service sponsored by the California Art Club, fellow artist and neighbor Jack Wilkerson Smith praised Johnson as “an outstanding delineator of western life.” Smith called Johnson “equal to Remington and Russell.”
“His knowledge of the men and animals he chose to paint was surpassed by none of his contemporaries and his pictures breathed with the life and romance of the time.”
That is exactly how artist- painter of the Old West Frank Tenney Johnson wanted to be remembered.
