Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jessica Hedges, 32, warrant, Feb. 20
Joseph Mitchell, 38, Feb. 20
Georgia Lande, 47, warrant, Feb. 21
Traffic
Black dog hit and injured on Lane 8 in Powell, east of the Park County Annex building, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 17.
Hitchhiker in front of the motel on State Street in Meeteetse. Deputies were unable to locate them as of 2:10 p.m. Feb. 17.
Disabled vehicle near the intersection of Road 11 and US 14A in Powell with tow truck enroute. Deputies provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 18.
Two cattle trucks parked near the hotel on State Street in Meeteetse and its owner wants the vehicles moved so guests are not disturbed. Deputies provided assistance at 9:40 p.m. Feb. 18.
Disabled semi truck on the Belfry Bridge on WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided traffic control as the truck was repaired at 10 a.m. Feb. 19.
Logs in road near the intersection of County Road 3EX and US 14-16-20 East in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
Hitchhiker on WYO 120 South in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 20.
Caller lost a ball joint press kit in a red case, slide hammer kit in a black case, ½ inch torque wrench in a black case and tire star near the intersection of Appaloosa Lane and County Road 2AB in Cody at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Older blue vehicle has been parked near mailboxes at the intersection of Lane 19 ½ and Road 20 in Cody for more than a week. Deputies provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sheridan Avenue in Cody at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 21.
Vehicle abandoned on Hays Avenue in Meeteetse at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 22.
Other
Caller on County Road 3CXS in Cody would like to speak to a deputy, 8:25 a.m. Feb. 16.
Dispatch heard screaming on call placed from Road 5 in Powell, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 17.
Sage Drive in Cody man believes he had his identity stolen and someone emptied his bank account, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 17.
Deputies assisted Cody police near the intersection of 15th Street and Sheridan Avenue at 3:10 p.m. Feb. 17.
Abusive domestic incident reported on Wall Street in Cody. Civil standby requested for the night at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 17.
Building broken into on Road 13 in Powell, 3:05 p.m. Feb. 18.
Vehicle abandoned on 14th Street in Cody along with a few other items for the past four months. Deputies provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 18.
Welfare check requested on a pilot who was supposed to land at Yellowstone Regional Airport on Roger Sedam Drive around midnight and reporting party is unable to contact the pilot. Reported at 12:35 a.m. Feb. 21.
State Street in Meeteetse man said someone tried to break into his business last night and broke the door screen. The door will not open as of 8:15 a.m. Feb. 21.
Deputies assisted Powell Police at their station on North Clark Street in Powell at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 21.
Panic alarm went off on County Road 1AF in Clark. Deputies provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 21.
Deputies assisted Powell police on East Adams Street in Powell at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 22.
Sick deer in a yard on Gerber Lane in Cody. The call was referred to a different agency at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 22.
Boiler tank burst on Tank Street in Meeteetse. The caller is unable to get the main shut off and is concerned about flooding and electrical issues. Deputies provided assistance at 11:05 p.m. Feb. 22.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Stephanie Lee, probation violation for use of controlled substance and attempting to fraud a drug test, 32, Feb. 19
Jordan Phillips, 20, warrant, Feb. 20
Donald Dillon Jr., 18, warrant, Feb. 20
David Doan, 23, warrant, Feb. 21
Weston Barnes, 32, probation violation, Feb. 21
Torrie VanPelt, 27, probation violation, Feb. 21
David Vredenburg, 23, warrant, Feb. 22
George Albrecht, 27, simple assault and criminal entry, Feb. 23
Vanessa Hurst, 38, unlawful contact, Feb. 23
Disturbance
Woman’s dog on Cedar Lane barks at every car passing when it is outside and it woke her up this morning. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 19.
Dogs bark all day at Juby’s Mobile Home Court and the caller would like them to be quiet. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 21.
Outlook Court woman said her neighbor’s dog has been barking for an hour now. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. Feb. 21.
Traffic
Vehicle was broken down in traffic near the intersection of 16th Street and Bleistein Avenue but now it is moved to the side. Officers provided assistance at 8 a.m. Feb. 18.
About 10 chickens in the road near the intersection of Central Avenue and 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 19.
Motor vehicle crash at Cody High School on 10th Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Parking issue reported at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue. Police issued a citation at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20.
Illegally parked car near the intersection of Ninth Street and Sheridan Avenue. The driver was warned at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 20.
Hit and run occurring on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12 reported from Walmart. The caller was sick and hasn’t been back in town since. Reported at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 21.
Funeral escort requested from United Methodist Church on Beck Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 22.
Vehicle abandoned on Bleistein Avenue at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 22.
Motor vehicle crash at Walmart on the home and pharmacy side, in one of the rows. Police issued a warning at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 22.
Silver Pontiac Grand Prix speeding through neighborhoods at various times of the day. They were last seen on Stampede Avenue 15 minutes ago with unknown license plates. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 6:35 p.m. Feb. 23.
White truck with lumber and orange cones in the back driven by a man with a beard, ran a red light near the intersection of 11th Street and Sheridan Avenue and was last seen heading towards the Powell Highway, 11 a.m. Feb. 24.
Other
Cody Probation and Parole office on Stampede Avenue requested assistance with testing. Police provided assistance at 6:05 a.m. Feb. 18.
Threats reported in the area from the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 18.
Caller said a dog in the back parking lot of 23rd Street Apartments bit them on the back of the heel. They said there were multiple dogs there as of 2:25 p.m. Feb. 18.
Debit card left at McDonalds on 17th Street at 6:25 p.m. Feb. 18.
White great Pyreneese dog running at large near the intersection of Eighth Street and Allen Avenue. Officers were unable to locate as of 9:20 a.m. Feb. 19.
Small brown purse that closes with a zipper lost at Walmart. It had a wallet, phone and ID inside, but not much money. Deputies provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 19.
23rd Street man lost his OLN card but is unsure where he lost it, 1:25 p.m. Feb. 19.
Multiple abandoned vehicles at Eagle Towing on Blackburn Avenue at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 19.
Patient reported abuse at Cody Family Practice on Yellowstone Avenue at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 19.
Granite Court resident reported fraud. Officers provided assistance in the lobby of the Cody Law Enforcement Center at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 19.
Caller found a young blue heeler dog with no collar near the intersection of 12th Street and Rumsey Avenue at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 19.
A Street woman would like to speak with an officer about a check she received. Deputies provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Cody Law Enforcement Center.
Woman said her debit card was used at the Good2Go gas station on Depot Drive for a purchase of $91. Deputies provided assistance at 9:20 p.m. Feb. 19.
Caller on WYO 120 North is receiving threatening texts regarding a Domino’s delivery a few days ago. Officers were unable to assist as of 1:20 a.m. Feb. 20.
Pioneer Avenue woman said her cat was taken by her neighbor and they won’t give it back. Police were unable to assist as of 9:35 a.m. Feb. 20.
Small brown terrier puppy running at large near 17th Street and Bleistein Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 11:25 a.m. Feb. 20.
Woman at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park said her ex is harassing her and would like to talk to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 20.
Beck Avenue man believes he has a counterfeit $20 bill. Officers provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 20.
Officers assisted the Department of Family Services staff with enforcing a drug testing at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 6:25 p.m. Feb. 20.
Harassment reported on Bakken Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 21.
Trespassing request submitted at Cody Law Enforcement Center to stop a person from visiting Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Cody Probation and Parole is requesting an arrest at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 21.
Stray white and black husky dog running at large on Park Avenue. Officers were unable to locate as of 8:25 a.m. Feb. 22.
Woman on 29th Street said her friend is making threats that concern her online that she would like to let an officer know about. Officers provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 22.
Intoxicated person reported at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue. The man came by taxi from the Silver Dollar bar and is being belligerent to the night manager. The caller asked him to leave or provide ID, neither of which he’ll do. He is in his 50’s, wearing a black sweatshirt and grey wind pants. The caller is with him at the front desk at 2:35 a.m. Feb. 23.
Black and tan and white and tan dogs missing from Sixth Street home at 6:40 a.m. Feb. 23.
Vehicle abandoned at Cody Coffee on 16th Street at 9:50 a.m. Feb. 23.
C Street woman said there is a man going in and out of a tan vehicle near her residence. She thinks he is stalking her because she’s had issues with his girlfriend. Police were unable to locate at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 23.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue is having a verbal altercation with his daughter and said he made threats to physically hurt her, 7:55 p.m. Feb. 23.
Theft reported from Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue, 9:10 a.m. Feb. 24.
Extra patrol requested on Kenmar Street to make sure people aren’t trespassing. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 24.
Alger Avenue man said he was assaulted by an intoxicated individual who then drove away in a red Nissan pickup truck. He does not know the name of the individual but said he lives at Green Acres Mobile Home Park with his wife. Police were unable to locate it as of 5:15 p.m. Feb. 24.
