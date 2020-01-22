Winter Gathering will be free and open to the public, 1-5 p.m., Saturday at the Cody Library. The event, “Leap into Your Libraries!” will feature live music, a book fair with local writers, speakers and children’s activities.
Winter Gathering is a production of the Park County Library Foundation. This is a chance to meet your library board members who will serve as greeters. Meeteetse and Powell Friends will be on hand to provide refreshments in the new Point Café. Simple lunches will be available beginning at 11 a.m. The Friends of the Cody Library will hold a $2 bag sale in the Friends’ Bookstore.
In the “Living Room”
Take a turn at trying your hand at spinning and weaving with Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Guild members. Members will demonstrate techniques and instruct people on the use of spinning wheels and looms.
In the children’s library
This year’s “Leap into Your Library” theme will be the mainstay of children’s library activities with “Build a Frog Face” in the activity room and “Pin the Fly on the Frog,” “Musical Lily Pads,” “Frog Tattoos” and “Frog Bean Bag Toss” at stations throughout the children’s library. Balloon artist D. J. Shuman will once again delight youngsters with his creations.
Library foundation board members will be out in force to assist in children’s department along with volunteers from the community.
Teen Room
“Origami Frogs” will be made and participants with then have a leaping contest. There will be a “Frog Toss” game and a chess tournament. Tournament registration is now open, call (307) 527-1889.
In Grizzly Hall
Tony Mong, Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Biologist, accompanied by Abby Scott of the Northwest Wyoming Nature Conservancy office and others, will present the opening program: “Mule Deer Migrations: Challenges and Opportunities” in Grizzly Hall beginning at 1 p.m.
Perennial favorites the Sunset Drum Ensemble with be on tap at 2:15 p.m., followed by the East Side Choir at 3 p.m. and Veritas Academy at 3:30 p.m.
Karen Bree will deliver the finale at 4 p.m. with a performance and talk about the music of the American Revolution Era.
Bison Room Workshops
Local author Leslie Tribble will present the workshop “A Quick Look at Nature Writing” at 2 p.m. Examples of nature writing and some exercises to put participants on the path to penning their own thoughts about the world around them are on the schedule.
At 3, Park County Historical Archives Curator Brian Beauvais and Archivist Robyn Cutter will teach participants about the care and preservation of family papers and photographs.
Book Fair and Author Readings
Wyoming poet Burton Bradley will read from recent work. Returning authors will include Annette Chaudet, the Reverend Warren Murphy, David Sage and Doc Ellis. Authors new to Winter Gathering include Cathy Ringler, Cheryl O’Brien and K.J. Gillenwater who will speak about or read from their works.
For details visit parkcountylibrary.org/foundation/wintergathering or follow Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook.
