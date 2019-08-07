Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 30, 1:37 p.m., one unit and 27 personnel responded to alarm at 1421 Rumsey. Cancelled. Time in service: 2 minutes.
July 30, 6:49 p.m., four units and 21 personnel responded to report of barbecue fire at 3107 Lame Deer residence. Homeowners doused fire with fire extinguishers and water. Time in service: 31 minutes.
July 30, 7:43 p.m., six units and 22 personnel responded to report of car on fire at 3815 WYO 296, milepost 9. Extinguished with water. Time in service: 2 hours 47 minutes.
July 31, two units and 14 personnel responded to report of smoke smell at post office, 1301 Stampede. Investigated. Time in service: 20 minutes.
July 31, 2:10 p.m., three units and 17 personnel responded to carbon monoxide alarm at 3408 Frisby. Investigated. Time in service: 40 minutes.
Aug. 2, 8 a.m., seven units and 23 personnel responded to report of grass fire at 3008 US 14-16-20 by Copper Leaf. Extinguished, cause unknown. Time in service: 1 hour.
Aug. 3, 11:58 p.m., three units and 11 personnel responded to report of grass fire on 1020 County Road 3FK. Extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour 30 minutes.
Aug. 4, 10:04 a.m., four units and 10 personnel responded to report of grass fire at 3727 Big Horn. Extinguished. Time in service: 25 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.